Chatelain: The importance of beating Iowa, and Adrian Martinez's complicated legacy

In four years since Scott Frost’s hire, I’ve engaged in thousands of conversations about Husker football. If you’re reading this, you surely have too. I’ve forgotten 99% of those discussions. But a few stick in my memory.

This one happened during lunch with a friend. Halloween 2019. The Huskers, who started that season in the top 25, were 4-4 at the time. The friend, a former college fullback, confessed that he was done watching games … until the Huskers proved they could defeat a good team. When they beat somebody, he’d come back.

That was more than two years ago. And guess what? Nebraska still hasn’t beaten somebody.

» Not a single ranked team since 2016 (Oregon). The streak of 17 losses to top-25 teams is fourth-worst among Power Five schools, behind only Kansas, Rutgers and Boston College. Tennessee is the only other Power Five peer with more than 10 straight losses.

» Not a single FBS team that finished with a winning record since 2018 (Michigan State). Buffalo and Northwestern are guaranteed to finish below .500. So did Penn State, Purdue and Rutgers last year. And South Alabama, Northern Illinois, Illinois, Northwestern and Maryland in 2019.