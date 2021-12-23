Chatelain: The perfect recruiter for Husker football? Mickey Joseph is your guy

Tom Osborne wasn’t about to lose the next Turner Gill.

He wasn’t going to let Barry Switzer swoop in and steal the best high school option quarterback in the country. No, if Osborne wanted to seize control of the Big Eight, get back to the Orange Bowl and extinguish Sooner Magic, he needed to be at New Orleans’ Archbishop Shaw High School that 1987 morning.

Camped out in a parking lot behind a chain-link fence.

Husker football boasts countless legendary recruiting stories, but few apply today like Osborne’s pursuit of Mickey Joseph 35 years ago.

Joseph, like most teenage phenoms, never quite matched the hype. But he lived the thrill and stress of a blue-chip prospect. He understands it. Now he’s trying to infuse Scott Frost’s program with elite talent again, persuading top prospects from Louisiana and elsewhere to choose Lincoln.

“I’m going to be able to bring a kid up from the South and tell them why they should stay,” Joseph said. “This is the best place for you.”

That was Osborne’s sales pitch to Joseph in 1986-87. He made the argument during five visits to see Joseph. Context is critical to grasp the sense of desperation.