Chatelain: The true agony of following Nebraska football is expecting Huskers to change

The agony of following this program isn’t just seeing NU lose games in innovative ways. It’s feeling like a damned fool for expecting change.

No, I did not believe the Huskers were a Top-25 caliber team, as the ESPN metrics said. Nor did I believe they were going to get hot and finish 7-5 or 8-4. But I did believe they’d finally grown up a little bit.

Watching Saturday’s debacle was like watching your potty-trained pup lift his leg and pee all over your pillow. Dude! We talked about this!

The result might be overlooked at Purdue, Rutgers or even Northwestern. Carry on with your weekend. But this is Nebraska, where a fervent fan base still treats fall Saturdays as sacred. The Huskers appear on your TV just 40 hours a year. Less than 0.05% of your calendar! The least they could do is show up and perform like it.

The team’s sense of urgency and concentration Saturday didn’t match the emotional investment of its fans.

Like Illinois, there was plenty of blame to go around. But it mostly falls on Frost’s offense, which spent enough time in Minnesota territory to earn in-state tuition. Somehow the Huskers penetrated the Gophers’ 30-yard line three straight drives and didn’t score. That’s hard to do!