Chatelain: The weird and infuriating statistics of Nebraska football

Start with the obvious: According to various analytics, Nebraska resembles a team far better than its record. TeamRankings says NU is the 25th-best team in the country. You have to go all the way to 48th in the predictive rankings to find another losing record (3-5 TCU). Football Outsiders ranks the Huskers 29th. ESPN’s FPI Index says they are 45th.

But how do we pinpoint why the Huskers look so good on paper and so bad in the standings? How do we find the hidden numbers that explain Nebraska’s 1,000-total yard advantage over opponents and a record that might get Frost fired? How could Nebraska have a positive scoring margin against Power Five opponents (+16) and be 1-6 in those games?!?

As noted, yards per play — on both sides of the ball — is impressive. No. 21 on offense, No. 22 on defense. That’s a recipe for a top-10 season. No team in the country has more offensive plays of 60- or 70-plus yards. The Huskers are decent on third down, both offense and defense. Sufficient in the red zone.

But somehow the formula falls apart. Nebraska’s offense, for example, ranks 100th nationally in yards-per-point. Too often the numbers don’t lead to anything.

Why? Let’s focus on five factors — a few of which you’ll expect, a few of which may startle you.