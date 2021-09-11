Chatelain: There's still some magic in Adrian Martinez

LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez saw the blitzing linebacker and knew he had to dance. Fast.
Up to that point Saturday, the scene inside Memorial Stadium felt tense. Heavy. The pregame 9/11 tributes. The oppressive heat. The scoreless first 22 minutes. A consequential play seemed imminent, right?
On third-and-5 from the Husker 25, Buffalo blitzed up the middle. The Husker quarterback saw it immediately. He hopped left, eluded the linebacker, bumped into an offensive lineman, wiggled right, juked left again, then put his foot in the ground and blazed between the hashes.
30... 40... 50... 40...
Defenders pursued him from every angle. Martinez scanned the field, looking for paths. Could he really go all the way?
“Maybe around the 35-yard-line,” Martinez said, “I started to do the ‘Madden’ tricks where you start zigzagging hoping the guy is losing track of you.”
Sure, teammates teased him for falling four yards short of the end zone, but they did so knowing they’d probably just watched the No. 1 play of No. 2’s entire career, a 71-yard dash that turned the tide in a tense first half.
“To be honest, I was watching the route develop down the field,” coach Scott Frost said, “then turned my eyes back and saw him take off. Good things happen when he takes off.”
“Right there, had him," Buffalo linebacker James Patterson said. "Martinez is a slippery guy.”
“Martinez magic,” NU linebacker JoJo Domann said. (Hmmm. We’ll come back to that quote.)
You might have given up on Adrian Martinez a year ago, or two weeks ago. Once a guy reaches 25-30 starts, he is what he is, right? No mysteries. But resilience might be the three-year captain’s best quality. Martinez never quits. And his performances the past two weeks are precisely what Husker fans envisioned when Martinez took the reins back in 2018.
Sometimes when you’re trying to fend off a stubborn MAC team and your running game can’t walk and your special teams smells like month-old milk (again), well, you just need the best player on the dang field.
Most of Saturday’s sauna session, Martinez looked like he was playing a Madden video game. Or perhaps recess in the schoolyard. He scrambled and slithered with such grace, Buffalo probably should’ve just dropped eight or nine defenders into coverage. Instead, they’ll be up ’til 2AM all week trying to figure out how Martinez produced 354 yards of total offense.
“Part of football,” Martinez said, “is just playing ball at some point.”
It’s always been Adrian’s gift. If you can make him play conventionally from the pocket, he can look like a backup, missing easy throws and committing turnovers. But if he feels freedom to improvise — or if he’s trailing by three scores — look out.
Martinez’s best plays and days make you wonder if there’s another formula for bowl eligibility in 2021.
If you’re a Husker football fan, you’ve spent the past four years sick and tired of feeling like a mother of four toddlers, right? Penalties. Turnovers. Special-teams gaffes. Stop spilling crap on the carpet!
Thus, we think improvement depends on eliminating mistakes. Play clean football. But in the process, we’ve sort of forgotten the other way to buffer mistakes. We’ve forgotten that elite individuals can cover a multitude of sins.
Frost wasn’t undefeated in year two at UCF because he avoided errors. No, he won because his top-end talent was better than opponents’, creating a cushion. He had guys who could bust 71-yard plays. Lots of them!
The Huskers can’t compete with Top-10 teams, even if they clean up the messes. But Martinez is a game-breaker. He can produce a margin of error. He can separate the Huskers from teams like Northwestern, Purdue and Buffalo.
He can be more like Taylor Martinez.
Domann wasn’t being coy or ironic when he called it “Martinez magic,” but 10 years after Taylor ran the show, Nebraska’s best offense is still a big-play quarterback eluding trouble.
Martinez’s 71-yard dash Saturday won’t grab everyone’s attention like Taylor’s improbable 76-yard touchdown in the 2012 Big Ten championship game. But it’s the same caliber of play. It belongs in the the same class with Ameer Abdullah’s 2014 McNeese State touchdown reception and maybe even Eric Crouch’s 95-yard dash at Missouri.
Good teams play clean football, sure. But they also have elite players that occasionally render the other 10 guys meaningless.
“I had a really good feel today,” Martinez said. “It’s maintaining that. Maintaining the calm feet and pocket awareness and having trust that I can get out of any situation back there.”
Saturday’s highlight film raises a fascinating little question: Is it too late Martinez to be great?
Even after 19 career losses, Martinez might still ascend from disappointing college quarterback to good college quarterback. He doesn’t have to limp to the finish line, like injured Taylor Martinez did in 2013.
If Adrian does get better, not just eliminating mistakes but making the plays that cover up everyone else’s mistakes, his fourth season can still be a launching point for the program. He’ll get a big opportunity to prove it next Saturday.
You might recall that back in the 1970s and 80s “Sooner Magic” sent shivers down Husker spines. This Nebraska offense can’t measure up to Elvis Peacock and Buster Rhymes. But maybe, for just one day, Martinez can summon a little magic of his own.
For 2AM, it’s not too late.
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain