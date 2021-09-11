Chatelain: There's still some magic in Adrian Martinez

“Right there, had him," Buffalo linebacker James Patterson said. "Martinez is a slippery guy.”

“Martinez magic,” NU linebacker JoJo Domann said. (Hmmm. We’ll come back to that quote.)

You might have given up on Adrian Martinez a year ago, or two weeks ago. Once a guy reaches 25-30 starts, he is what he is, right? No mysteries. But resilience might be the three-year captain’s best quality. Martinez never quits. And his performances the past two weeks are precisely what Husker fans envisioned when Martinez took the reins back in 2018.

Sometimes when you’re trying to fend off a stubborn MAC team and your running game can’t walk and your special teams smells like month-old milk (again), well, you just need the best player on the dang field.

Most of Saturday’s sauna session, Martinez looked like he was playing a Madden video game. Or perhaps recess in the schoolyard. He scrambled and slithered with such grace, Buffalo probably should’ve just dropped eight or nine defenders into coverage. Instead, they’ll be up ’til 2AM all week trying to figure out how Martinez produced 354 yards of total offense.

“Part of football,” Martinez said, “is just playing ball at some point.”