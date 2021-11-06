Chatelain: These Blackshirts deserve so much more

Forty minutes after another defeat that guaranteed another losing season, Nelson stood behind a podium, eye black smeared on his cheeks. The homegrown Husker reflected on another incredible effort and incredible heartache. Where does he find the inspiration to keep battling?

“I have 150 other dudes relying on me to show up every day and work as hard as I can,” said Nelson, whose strip sack of C.J. Stroud late in the fourth quarter gave Nebraska momentary hope. “We love each other too much not to lay our heart on the line.”

Nelson spoke from the heart, even tearing up when he talked about Domann’s leadership. “He’s meant a lot to me as a leader and as a player. Taught me how to lead. Taught me how to play hard. Taught me a lot of things about football. About life.”

Nelson used a phrase I’ve never heard before. The Blackshirts, he said, “got caught in the act of being ourselves.”

What’s it mean? “We don’t need to change who we are as a defense, who we are as players (depending on) different situations in games. People saw what we did. … Getting sacks, getting interceptions, shutting down really high-powered offenses.

“That’s who we are. That’s who the Blackshirts are.”