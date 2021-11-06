Chatelain: These Blackshirts deserve so much more

LINCOLN — JoJo Domann doesn’t deserve this. Luke Reimer, Cam Taylor-Britt and Garrett Nelson don't either.
The Blackshirts and their underrated coordinator deserve to compete for a division championship this month. They deserve to be recognized among the nation’s best defenses.
Saturday they deserved to celebrate with their fans following a stunning upset of Ohio State. Even help tear down the goalposts.
They don’t deserve an offense and special teams that consistently make their life harder. They don’t deserve Scott Frost’s horrendous decision to attempt a field goal on fourth-and-4 with 10 minutes left from the Ohio State 13-yard line. (You can bet Ryan Day preferred to see NU’s kicker trotting onto the field.)
Nebraska wasted a signature Blackshirt performance, just as it did at Michigan State and Oklahoma. Erik Chinander’s group doesn’t have Ndamukong Suh or Lavonte David, but it’s the closest thing to dominant we’ve seen since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. The Blackshirts proved it again by making the nation’s highest-ranked offense — in scoring and total yards — look ordinary.
“They were supposed to go 49 a game,” Cam Taylor-Britt said. “They got nowhere near 49.”
The Buckeyes had 14 possessions and scored 26 points. Just six after halftime. Surely you won’t see a defense all season hold Ohio State to two points per drive. Yet the Blackshirts didn’t get a reward. Not even close.
Forty minutes after another defeat that guaranteed another losing season, Nelson stood behind a podium, eye black smeared on his cheeks. The homegrown Husker reflected on another incredible effort and incredible heartache. Where does he find the inspiration to keep battling?
“I have 150 other dudes relying on me to show up every day and work as hard as I can,” said Nelson, whose strip sack of C.J. Stroud late in the fourth quarter gave Nebraska momentary hope. “We love each other too much not to lay our heart on the line.”
Nelson spoke from the heart, even tearing up when he talked about Domann’s leadership. “He’s meant a lot to me as a leader and as a player. Taught me how to lead. Taught me how to play hard. Taught me a lot of things about football. About life.”
Nelson used a phrase I’ve never heard before. The Blackshirts, he said, “got caught in the act of being ourselves.”
What’s it mean? “We don’t need to change who we are as a defense, who we are as players (depending on) different situations in games. People saw what we did. … Getting sacks, getting interceptions, shutting down really high-powered offenses.
“That’s who we are. That’s who the Blackshirts are.”
By now, it’s hard to argue with Nelson. You watch this defense and get a few chills admiring its tenacity. The Blackshirts aren’t stocked with high draft picks. But they play their tails off. They empty the tank.
Don’t take it for granted. Back in 2016 and ’17, Nebraska’s defense allowed 16 consecutive scoring drives against Ohio State, including 14 touchdowns.
A few months later, Mike Riley got fired and Chinander quietly returned to the Big Ten alongside Frost. Most of us considered him an afterthought. The equivalent to a screener for Steph Curry. Now Frost’s best argument for a fifth season is Chinander. How’s that for irony.
You can’t help but wonder where the Blackshirts might be with a little help. It’s maddening.
“It is very frustrating and not for just me,” Taylor-Britt said. “All the guys that came back, we came back for a reason. Some guys, I do not think understand that we want to win, bro. You have to put in everything to win. Put everything on the line.”
Taylor-Britt wasn’t calling anybody out, but we can’t ignore the discrepancies. The Husker offense and special teamers are playing hard, too, but their overall performance — from coaches to players — reflects the 3-7 record. Not the defense.
Saturday presented the kind of test that separates great defenses from mere good ones. The Blackshirts played their best, epitomizing a bond very different than 2019 when Nelson arrived at NU, he said.
“We’ve been coached and taught ways to be a collective unit and love each other that much,” said the sophomore from Scottsbluff.
By December, you’ll surely wish to forget this 2021 Husker team and its agonizing defeats. It’s too bad. The Blackshirts deserve to be remembered. Celebrated. They deserve to play a bowl game — and maybe a conference championship game, too.
Win or lose, Nelson said, this is no time to slow down.
“I got my brothers next to me relying on me to do my job and give them energy.”
That’s the kind of culture Frost has preached for four years. If he’s fortunate, it’ll bleed over to the rest of his football team in 2022.