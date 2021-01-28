Chatelain: Three years in, Scott Frost's words don't match reality

You can cite the résumé from football heaven.
National championship quarterback for Tom Osborne. NFL experience under Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. Mentor to Marcus Mariota and McKenzie Milton.
But the core of Scott Frost’s appeal, beyond his impressive connections and statistics, was always something intangible. Something visceral.
Confidence. Conviction. Certitude.
When Frost took over the Big Red in 2017, he calmed 15 years of chaos simply by the way he walked and talked. This was a guy who not only exuded excellence, he cared about Nebraska like his own family. And he spoke the language of his audience.
Remember Frost’s second loss, Troy in 2018, when he delivered a pep talk for Husker fans as much as players.
“If anybody doesn’t want to stay on board with this ride with us, let me know now and get off,” Frost said. “Because I know where this is going.”
He used that phrase over and over the first two seasons.
From Sept. 27, 2019, the day before Nebraska hosted “College GameDay”: “Love where we are as a football team. I can feel where this is going.”
Again after that 48-7 loss to Ohio State: “The kids know where this is going, the coaches know where this is going.”
Two weeks later, after a 34-7 blowout at Minnesota: “I know where this is going. There’s going to be ups and downs.”
November 2019, after an ugly loss at Purdue: “People see where this is going, and we aren’t going to lose sight of that.”
The message worked because it came from Frost. But now three years into his tenure, even Frost’s strongest advocates must acknowledge it’s hard to know where Nebraska football is going. Hard to see.
Losing games is bad enough. But losing scholarship players in droves, too?
Last week Frost restated his belief in the rebuilding process. “I gotta tell you, I’ve never felt this good about our football team, the culture on our football team, the attitudes on our football team and the talent level on our football team.”
Four days later, three players from his 2020 offense announced they were leaving, surely no surprise to Frost. They followed Wan’Dale Robinson and Dedrick Mills out the door. You can justify each of these departures individually, but it’s hard to justify them collectively.
It continues a pattern of Frost’s words straining to match his team’s actions. Some quotes the past three years are easy to remember.
“Year 2 is when it’s gonna take off around here — and taking off doesn’t mean we’re gonna go undefeated, but we’ll be a really good team in two years,” Frost said in April 2018.
Opponents “better get us now because we’ll keep getting better,” he said in July 2018.
You likely remember those remarks. But many others fit the same mold.
April 2019: “I have no doubt we’re going to be vastly improved. … We’re getting closer to being a complete team.”
February 2020: “Maybe for the first time since I’ve been at Nebraska, I feel like the culture’s about there.”
June 2020: “There’s been a lot of (roster) turnover and a lot of it was necessary. We’re getting closer and closer.”
Youth appears the never-ending obstacle, especially on offense.
September 2018, after a 56-10 loss at Michigan: “We ran a bunch of young guys out there. We’ve got some young guys that are going to be great players, but they have 22-year-olds and we had 18-year-olds in some positions.”
October 2019: “We’re still playing a lot of young guys, a lot of guys who haven’t started a lot.”
December 2020: “It’s not meant to be an excuse, but we’re still playing a lot of young guys.”
The point here isn’t to play “Gotcha” with Frost’s words. He speaks to the media three or four times a week. He has to say something. Frost rarely boasts anymore and, even if he did, boldness is part of the fun. Who wants a coach who doesn’t say what he thinks? When Frost loses his confidence, Nebraska is in even bigger trouble.
But you don’t have to be a critic to notice Frost’s credibility within the fan base has slipped the past 12 to 15 months. The coach who inspired such faith now struggles to sell the vision.
“There’s no question in my mind that we’re going to get it fixed,” Frost said after the Michigan loss in 2018.
“We are going to get it fixed,” he said after a 38-31 loss to Indiana in October 2019.
“This was a fix and we are in the process of getting it fixed and it’s going to happen,” he said in November 2019 during a four-game losing streak.
“We’re going to get this fixed,” Frost said after a 41-23 home loss to Illinois in November 2020. “I have as much or more confidence today than I’ve had.”
Frost still has time. Even if the Huskers produce another losing season in 2021 — a sobering thought — he’ll almost certainly be back in 2022. We shouldn’t forget the generous timetable here. No way Husker fans give up on Frost prematurely.
But after three years, it’s getting hard to hear the same things over and over and believe them. At some point, Frost sounds like the man who cried “progress.”
“We are a good enough team to have won several that we lost,” Frost said in October 2018.
November 2019: “With a few plays here and there, the record would be completely different and this year would be completely different.”
November 2020: “I don’t think our record is indicative of where we are right now and the improvements we’ve made.”
In December, after a home loss to a Minnesota team missing 30-plus players, Frost reiterated the point. “There’s been so much progress this year. The record just isn’t what we want.”
Eventually the record is all that matters.