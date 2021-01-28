Chatelain: Three years in, Scott Frost's words don't match reality

Two weeks later, after a 34-7 blowout at Minnesota: “I know where this is going. There’s going to be ups and downs.”

November 2019, after an ugly loss at Purdue: “People see where this is going, and we aren’t going to lose sight of that.”

The message worked because it came from Frost. But now three years into his tenure, even Frost’s strongest advocates must acknowledge it’s hard to know where Nebraska football is going. Hard to see.

Losing games is bad enough. But losing scholarship players in droves, too?

Last week Frost restated his belief in the rebuilding process. “I gotta tell you, I’ve never felt this good about our football team, the culture on our football team, the attitudes on our football team and the talent level on our football team.”

Four days later, three players from his 2020 offense announced they were leaving, surely no surprise to Frost. They followed Wan’Dale Robinson and Dedrick Mills out the door. You can justify each of these departures individually, but it’s hard to justify them collectively.

It continues a pattern of Frost’s words straining to match his team’s actions. Some quotes the past three years are easy to remember.