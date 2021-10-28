Chatelain: Trev Alberts' credentials are invaluable in Nebraska's current situation

Let’s consider a hypothetical.
In July, after Bill Moos’ unceremonious exit, say Nebraska hired an athletic director from somewhere in Texas. Or Cincinnati. Or even Iowa State.
The new A.D. walks in weeks before a football season, without previously meeting Scott Frost, or watching his first three seasons in Lincoln, or understanding Tom Osborne’s dynasty, or recognizing why it all fell apart the past 20 years. The good folks in Broken Bow literally know more about Husker football than Frost’s boss.
From Day 1, the new guy is playing catch up. Trying to figure out whom he can trust, who is telling the truth about Frost’s struggles, who cozies up merely to gain favor. At the same time, he’s trying to build trust, too. An outsider can’t just drop in and change the athletic department based on first impressions.
Meanwhile, Frost loses a maddening series of close games, running his career record at Nebraska to 15-25 while maintaining a seemingly high approval rating among fans.
You want to be that A.D.? You want to step into the pressure cooker and make the critical decisions about the future of Husker football without deep knowledge? Without trusty allies? Four months after you get the job?
Good luck.
Whether you like Trev Alberts, his institutional knowledge and Husker bloodlines are an invaluable advantage during this tumultuous season.
Had almost anyone else got the A.D. job, every handshake or sideline appearance would’ve been picked apart. We’d all try to read between the lines of every public comment. What does he really think?!?
And if a new A.D. chose not to make public comments? Well, the speculation would’ve run rampant, adding stress to an already stressed-out football program.
Alberts is a known quantity. For most of three decades, he’s been watching Husker football at close range. He knows all the secrets. All the skeletons, too. He holds credibility with former players — he’s one of them. Nobody questions his achievements or devotion to the program. At this point, those truths feel indispensable to the health and unity of the fan base.
I can’t predict what Alberts will do a month from now. I don’t know whether he’ll be right about Frost. I don’t assume it’ll all work out because of Alberts’ background — see Steve Pederson 2003. This A.D. will make his case at the appropriate time and we’ll examine the decision accordingly.
But Alberts’ emotional investment and local knowledge means a ton in this current climate.
Alberts, who won’t attend Saturday’s game because of his son’s wedding, enters this critical four-game stretch with a solid balance of insider/outsider status.
He can speak insightfully about the glory days, but his experience also gives him license to be critical. When Alberts says that he’s rooting for Frost, you believe him. He understands fans’ tension points and triggers. He knows what needs to be said and, perhaps more important, what doesn’t.
None of those statements were guaranteed if Nebraska had landed Jamie Pollard, for example.
Contrast Alberts’ situation with 2012 and Shawn Eichorst, who immediately drew the suspicion and ire of Osborne loyalists and Bo Pelini defenders.
You might even study Frost’s arrival for comparison. Remember when Frost was hired in December 2017? Remember his sense of certitude bordering on cockiness?
It wasn’t just because he’d gone undefeated at UCF. He’d basically been told that Mike Riley was a fool. And that Big Red could easily win if only Frost employed his methods in the Big Ten.
Frost didn’t have the benefit of first-person observation — he’d spent the past 20 years far from home. And it might have led to unnecessary growing pains, especially on offense.
As ex-Husker Jason Peter said during the Big Red Breakfast last month, Frost has since realized that “whatever they were doing down there (at UCF) ... you can’t do it here in the Big Ten. You gotta be able to smack people in the mouth and be able to get hit in the mouth, too, and not fall down.”
Nebraska’s new A.D. couldn’t afford growing pains. He didn’t have time for missteps. He needed to hit the ground running.
Alberts might have been the only one who could.
* * *
Almost nobody is happy. Almost everyone is miserable. Have you noticed that?
Take a gander down the list of college football powerhouses. How many fan bases are satisfied with their season and coaching staff?
Not Southern California or LSU — they’re already seeking new coaches. Not Miami or Florida State — no way. Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Texas, Clemson? All irritated.
Even the winners are grumbling. Dan Mullen, who went 29-9 his first three years at Florida, is deflecting criticism after a 4-3 start. James Franklin, undefeated until 12 days ago, is wearing out his welcome at Penn State. Oklahoma fans are disgusted. Even Alabama fans aren’t happy.
Maybe it’s the plight of our what-have-you-done-lately culture. Maybe it’s the result of $100 tickets, six-figure NIL deals and seven-figure coaches. Maybe college football is trending toward the NFL. Or maybe it’s just a matter of expectations.
Husker fans haven’t asked much of Frost the past four seasons. At powerhouses around him, the standards these days are a lot higher.
* * *
Conventional wisdom says the Big Ten East is a wrecking ball in 2021, right?
Three top-eight teams (Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State), plus another (Penn State) at No. 20 in the AP poll. My question is who have they beaten?
Michigan State hasn’t defeated a single opponent with a winning record. Michigan’s best win is 4-3 Wisconsin. Ohio State’s best W is unranked Minnesota.
This is one of college football’s quandaries. The sample sizes are so small, we talk ourselves into narratives early in the season without much basis.
To be clear, I think Ohio State and Michigan are very good. But blowing out losing teams doesn’t prove it. This isn’t just a Big Ten East thing. Look at the Big 12, where Oklahoma’s best win is over unranked Texas.
College football’s most impressive single wins belong to Oregon (at Ohio State), Texas A&M (Alabama), Purdue (at Iowa) and Cincinnati (at Notre Dame).
That’s one more reason that Cincinnati deserves a playoff shot if it goes undefeated. Yes, even at the expense of a one-loss Power Five team.
* * *
Finally, Bubba Starling.
The former Kansas City Royals outfielder retired from baseball Monday at age 29. Of course, he’s best known around here for almost becoming a Husker quarterback.
The past 20 years have featured sooooo many Big Red what-ifs. But losing Bubba to baseball ranks very high. He seriously could’ve been Pelini’s version of Vince Young or Tim Tebow.
I profiled Starling in December 2010, when he was a high school senior. Back then, I disliked recruiting hype even more than I do now. But the things I heard — and watched on film — just weren’t normal.
“You don’t see a guy that big run that fast and be that athletic,” former big leaguer Brian McRae told me. “Projecting where he’s going to be when he’s 22, 23 years old, it’s kind of scary.”
“He just has an aura about him,” said his high school basketball coach Jeff Langrehr. “You can feel it when you walk into the gym. The whole gym is looking at him and whispering, ‘That’s Bubba Starling.’”
Recruiting guru Jeremy Crabtree told me that nobody he’d ever seen dominated high school football games like Starling. Not Adrian Peterson. Not Mark Sanchez. Not Vince Young. No one.
“He dictates what happens on every single snap,” Crabtree said. “You can put all 11 guys in the box, but you’re not going to stop him.”
Starling could run a 40-yard dash, electronically timed, in 4.36. He could throw a football 55 yards with two knees on the ground — and 80 yards from his feet.
Maybe, just maybe he would’ve chosen Nebraska over MLB if any other franchise had drafted him. But the Huskers couldn’t compete with the Royals and their $7.5 million signing bonus.
Starling never developed as a hitter the way Kansas City hoped. But the bigger what-if is what he could’ve done at Memorial Stadium.
If Bubba had fulfilled the hype, or anywhere close, the new Big Ten would’ve had to deal with a very different Nebraska.
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain