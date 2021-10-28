Chatelain: Trev Alberts' credentials are invaluable in Nebraska's current situation

He can speak insightfully about the glory days, but his experience also gives him license to be critical. When Alberts says that he’s rooting for Frost, you believe him. He understands fans’ tension points and triggers. He knows what needs to be said and, perhaps more important, what doesn’t.

None of those statements were guaranteed if Nebraska had landed Jamie Pollard, for example.

Contrast Alberts’ situation with 2012 and Shawn Eichorst, who immediately drew the suspicion and ire of Osborne loyalists and Bo Pelini defenders.

You might even study Frost’s arrival for comparison. Remember when Frost was hired in December 2017? Remember his sense of certitude bordering on cockiness?

It wasn’t just because he’d gone undefeated at UCF. He’d basically been told that Mike Riley was a fool. And that Big Red could easily win if only Frost employed his methods in the Big Ten.

Frost didn’t have the benefit of first-person observation — he’d spent the past 20 years far from home. And it might have led to unnecessary growing pains, especially on offense.