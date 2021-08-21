Once upon a time, Trev Alberts didn’t manage controversies, he stirred them.

Take that peaceful May day in 2007, when a spicy 36-year-old wrote a column for College Sports Television criticizing his alma mater’s coach.

“Bill Callahan is on the hot seat at Nebraska,” Alberts said. “They haven't beat anyone of substance. ... Callahan needs to produce a big year. He needs to win the Big 12 North. I think a step backward could be the end of his regime.”

Oh, you should’ve heard the chuckles back in Lincoln. One local pundit called Alberts’ claim “simply ludicrous.” Callahan had won the Big 12 North in 2006. He’d been stocking the Husker locker room with talent, preparing for a breakout season with new quarterback Sam Keller.

Oops.

Six months and seven losses after Alberts’ column, new Athletic Director Tom Osborne announced regime change.

"I think it's just really, really hard for some people to understand, but the most dangerous thing we could ever do would be to lower our expectations," Alberts said the day of Callahan’s firing. "You can just look at our history. We don't accept anything other than greatness.”

To hear that Trev Alberts speak with such bravado and ego, it’s hard to imagine where he stands now: In charge of a Husker football program where the coach’s office comes with heated seats.

LIFE is full of destiny-defining decisions. Forks in the road. Big spins and bigger setbacks. Alberts has faced more than many contestants, at least publicly.

He could’ve stayed in TV. He might have been one of his generation’s best college football analysts, spouting his views on the playoffs, conference realignment, Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney. Can you imagine Alberts’ potential rant on Texas and Oklahoma jumping to the SEC? Oh, my.

Instead, Alberts took an exit ramp into administration, thanks to the advice of his former coach and internal GPS, Tom Osborne. Coincidentally, Osborne also inspired Alberts’ first major LIFE turn.

Alberts grew up in a devout Christian family in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He lived in town but spent weekends on the family farm. Driving his old Oliver tractor. Shoveling corn to the auger. Hauling grain to the Sinclair elevator. He learned how to work. How to value a buck, too.

“It was the greatest upbringing I ever could’ve been blessed to have,” Alberts said.

He fell in love with football partly because it got him out of chores. He remembers receiving his first scholarship offer, from Northern Iowa coach Earle Bruce, in September 1988. But his preference was Iowa.

Alberts loved Hayden Fry’s Hawkeyes. In 1981, Iowa won the Big Ten title and Alberts rushed down to Pizza Hut to get a souvenir record — "Bringing Home The Roses!"

Had the Hawkeyes offered a scholarship in October, Alberts would’ve committed. But they waited and Nebraska took advantage.

Osborne and Ron Brown visited the Alberts home. Then Alberts visited Lincoln and got a glimpse of NU’s state-of-the-art facilities.

As Alberts recalled: “We’re driving back down Interstate 80, it was pretty quiet and (my dad) goes, 'Son, you know your mom and I would really like to see you go to Iowa, but after coming here we would really understand if you wanted to go to Nebraska.'"

Alberts won the Butkus Award in ’93 and almost led NU to a national title. Those moves are well-documented.

The next big LIFE change came in Indianapolis, where the Colts selected Alberts fifth overall in 1994. Elbow and shoulder injuries derailed Alberts’ career — he retired after three seasons.

"I stole more money from the NFL than anybody in history," Alberts said in 2001. "I figured it to be $125,000 a tackle. I'm not shy about admitting it. I wasn't good."

Alberts returned to Lincoln without a clue of his next move. Then CNN called and offered an analyst job. Alberts worked five years at CNN/SI, giving producers what they wanted: a good-looking, accomplished expert who delivered smart sound bites.

By 1999, Alberts had been offered Terry Bowden's job at ABC and Spencer Tillman's job at CBS. He turned them down.

“I don't know what I was smoking,” he said later.

He was an open book, but he never viewed TV as his last spin.

August 2001: "I would really feel unfulfilled if I sat in a rocking chair at 65 and had never coached. I don't know how it's going to happen or when, but I think it will. ... I’d never coach anywhere but Nebraska.”

ESPN hired him in March 2002, pairing him with Rece Davis and Mark May. They played a secondary role to the “GameDay” crew of Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit.

“You know, I say some stuff and, now, all of the sudden, people are going to see it,” Alberts said then. “It's going to be interesting. I'm used to saying whacked-out stuff, and no one saw it. That was great. Now I'm thinking about moving to a gated community.”

Alberts saved some of his hottest takes for the Huskers.

September 2002: “If you don't want pressure, go to Kansas or go to Indiana. Go somewhere where you're going to play and go through the motions. At the end of the day, you should jump up and down that people care this much."

January 2004, lobbying tongue-in-cheek for Steve Pederson to poach Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz: “I don’t care if it takes $3 million. Put his son on scholarship, his daughter, his wife ... Mark (May), talk to your buddy Kirk Ferentz, it’s only 300 miles west on (Interstate) 80.”

May 2004, after Callahan’s hire: "I don't know if I've ever been more excited about Nebraska football than I am right now. It doesn't mean Nebraska is going to win a national championship this year. ... What it means is when it's third-and-9, we've got a shot."

October 2004: "Rather than saying, 'We don't have talent,’ maybe the teaching is not there.”

Alberts always had opinions, but he grew frustrated at ESPN by a shift toward performative debate for the sake of ratings. He became tired of the “theater.” Of playing a character.

“You want bold, glib opinions that drive water-cooler talk,” Alberts said in 2017. “I think of somebody like a Colin Cowherd and some of these guys. You look at the ‘First Take’ stuff now. In a way ... I don’t know how they do it.

“How do you keep doing that? You just get beat down. It just wasn’t worth it for me. ... If you’re not careful, the machine will turn you into something that perhaps isn’t the way you were raised or the way you would like to be portrayed.”

In September 2005, Alberts didn’t report to work for a Sunday studio show. ESPN fired him. He moved to CSTV, hoping to call games and deliver substantive analysis — not just hot takes. He provided color commentary for NFL games on radio, too.

But cross-country travel wore him down. He missed his family. “Is this what I’m doing the rest of my life?” he thought.

In 2008, Osborne wanted Alberts to join the Husker athletic department, urging him to pursue a “life of service,” not just fame and glory. Alberts balked.

One year later, he and his wife were ready to put down roots. They wanted to move back to the Midwest. When the UNO A.D. job opened, Alberts pursued it.

He spent 12 years in Omaha, mostly out of sight and out of mind. The guy who said too much on TV — “sometimes I should’ve kept my mouth shut” — avoided public opinions, especially on college football and the Huskers.

But Alberts was always one spin away from the big stage. When Bill Moos departed this summer, Alberts could’ve taken the conservative path and stayed in Omaha. At 50 years old, he chose boldly.

Regardless of what happens next, Alberts can retire in Millionaire Estates and count his money. But a board game doesn’t measure the bigger meanings of life.

Alberts has wagered more than wealth returning to Lincoln. He’s risked his reputation and status as a Husker legend, all in the hopes of redeeming his alma mater.

It’s time for Alberts to load up the red station wagon and turn all his experience, confidence and wisdom into greatness. From the backseat, a few million Husker fans are watching every move.

About the game and why we picked it The Game of Life, originally called The Checkered Game of Life, was created in 1860 — yes, really — by Milton Bradley. It was a parlor game simulating a person's possible travels through life: College, careers, marriage, kids, retirement. Players spun their way around the board. There were forks in the road and sometimes you had to fork over $30,000 to buy a sailboat. But you might win $10,000 in a photography content along the way. The victor had the highest value at the end of the game. So when it comes to turns and taking different paths in life — some he probably didn't see coming — Trev Alberts was the obvious choice after the All-America linebacker from Iowa came back to Nebraska this summer. Quite a twist.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.