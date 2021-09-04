Chatelain: Watching Nebraska win was 'the trip of a lifetime' for 50 Winnebago students

These kids, Blackbird said, don’t have all that historical knowledge. They don’t know about Osborne going for two and the walk-on program and in-state recruiting, all the things that made NU great. “That’s what we gotta get back to,” Blackbird said.

The more he described his past, the more it became clear that Blackbird’s mission isn’t much different than Scott Frost’s or Trev Alberts’ goal. Take something special from a long time ago and inspire the next generation.

That one game in 1995 opened his eyes to a new world outside the reservation, Blackbird said.

“I want them to carry it on, too. Maybe not all of them will be successful, but enough of them, ya know? Maybe it’ll change their life. It changed my life. Work hard enough and anything is attainable. Gotta plant that seed.”

When the game ended at 2 p.m., the Winnebago kids squeezed behind the rope line right next to the Husker locker room and waited. Roars bounced off the decades-old concrete as coaches and players jogged to the locker room, handing out their game-worn gloves and towels.

Sean Beckton stopped to shake hands. “Thanks for coming out.”

Stepp, who ripped off 101 rushing yards, ran by and told the kids, “Y’all boys next up!”