Ben Cotton sits alone on the Husker bench after Nebraska lost to Oklahoma in the 2010 Big 12 championship game.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
If you could take Nebraska football back to one fork in the road, which would you choose? One moment. Go ahead. Fire up the time machine. Your pick.
The first quarter at Colorado 2001? Steve Pederson’s decision to fire Frank Solich? Terrence Nunn’s fumble against Texas in ’06? The final second(s) of the ’09 Big 12 championship game? Shawn Eichorst sacking Bo Pelini?
We could select dozens of what-if scenarios for the Husker program that might have produced long-term consequences.
But perhaps the most underrated — an opportunity so golden that it belongs among the most devastating failures in program history — happened the last time Nebraska and Oklahoma clashed.
The fourth quarter of the 2010 conference title game.
Do you ever chew on it? Discuss it with friends? Consume a podcast about it? Or does it slip through the cracks of your mind because it lacked controversy or humiliation?
True, it’s not as vivid as Texas 2009, Wisconsin 2012 or several other Big Red defeats. But goodness, it would’ve changed so much about the psyche of Husker football fans, then and now. So much.
As I look back on the OU-NU rivalry since 2001 — the forgotten era, we might say — I recall several moments of intrigue. Not so much Bill Callahan’s absurd field goal avoiding a shutout in 2004. Not the Sooners’ 35 first-quarter points in ’08. But ’05, featuring Adrian Peterson’s touchdown dash, was excellent. The ’06 Big 12 title game carried weight. And ’09, one of the loudest Memorial Stadium games of the past 20 years, was a sweet comeback story for Bo’s Blackshirts.
But 2010 Oklahoma stands most prominent.
Nebraska fans were brimming with optimism as they entered the 2010 Big Ten championship game against Oklahoma.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers had a chance to A) upset Bob Stoops and Oklahoma, one of the nation’s most credible brands; B) break their conference championship streak (that now stands at 22 years); C) finish the season in the nation’s top 10; D) exit the Big 12 on high ground, triumphant and redeemed.
The last one is most important. All of our sappy reflections on the glory years? All this time and energy chasing the past? It wouldn’t be so wistful if Nebraska had closed the deal in 2010. Husker fans would’ve planted a new flag in the ground, seizing an achievement that might have carried over to the Big Ten.
The Huskers needed only one more drive. One.
Nebraska said "adios" to the Big 12 after the 2010 conference championship game.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oddsmakers favored Oklahoma by 4.5 points, but motivated Nebraska was still steamed over a 16-penalty robbery at Texas A&M and Dan Beebe’s refusal one week later to be in Lincoln when NU clinched the Big 12 North.
In Arlington, Pelini’s team jumped ahead 17-0 in the first quarter. At half, the Huskers led 20-17, despite a devastating Taylor Martinez interception in the end zone.
The Blackshirts battled hard, as they usually did in 2009-10. And at crunch time, NU still had victory sitting there, waiting to be grabbed. They just needed one more score.
Instead, Nebraska’s eight second-half possessions went like this:
Fumble. Punt. Punt. Punt. Fumble. Punt. Punt. Turnover on downs.
Eight drives. 34 plays. 80 total yards. Zero points. Three turnovers. Ouuuuuch.
Circumstances weren’t perfect. An ankle injury hobbled Martinez. Mike Caputo snapped a ball past Rex Burkhead's head. And Shawn Watson wasn’t exactly Tom Osborne. But one drive? The Huskers couldn’t summon one drive?
When it was over, Pelini boarded a golf cart in the tunnel and buried his face in his hands. He knew what it meant.
Bo Pelini looks stunned as the final seconds tick down in Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Look back on the reclamation projects in college football — the programs that busted through — and you’ll no doubt discover a moment or two when they seized a huge opportunity.
Take Oklahoma. During the 1990s, the Sooners bottomed out with Howard Schnellenberger and John Blake. It flipped in Stoops' second year.
In 2000, No. 1 Nebraska visited No. 3 OU and gashed the Sooners twice in the first quarter, 14-0. From there, Oklahoma dominated and carried that confidence boost to the national championship. It’s been a top program ever since.
Did Nebraska 2010 boast the same talent level as Oklahoma 2000? Not quite. But the program was headed the right direction when it came to Jerry World. That might have been Nebraska’s closest brush with excellence.
Rather than going to the Fiesta Bowl and (surely) beating Big East champ UConn, the Huskers fell to the Holiday Bowl and lost to Washington.
Now here we are, 11 years later, watching Scott Frost essentially start from the bottom. The gap between OU and NU was almost invisible in 2010. Now it’s a chasm.
But Saturday still presents an opportunity to take a step. Nebraska might not win, but it can make a statement, rebuild its reputation and give the program momentum. Feels like a mighty task, doesn’t it?
But it starts with one drive.
Photos: Nebraska-Oklahoma in the 2010 Big Ten championship game
