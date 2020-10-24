Chatelain: Wipe away the score and squint just a little bit and you see — Husker progress

You can bet the final score will prompt a few snickers and punchlines across the country.

“You wanted to play football this fall, Nebraska? How’s 52-17 feel?”

But did the trolls watch the actual game? Did they see the opening 25 minutes when the Huskers played Ohio State even? Did they see NU's offensive line fire off the ball? Did they notice the Blackshirts stifle the Buckeyes’ run game?

The score is the score and there’s no hiding from it. Five years from now, this 52-17 won’t look much different from the 48-7 loss to Ohio State last year.

But you’d be a fool not to see progress. Nothing that happened at the Horseshoe should douse Nebraska’s enthusiasm for 2020. If anything, Scott Frost can sincerely tell his team that it’s already faced its toughest test. Every opponent from now to Christmas will look easy by comparison.

I’ll admit, my assessment of Nebraska’s performance is shaped by last year’s harrowing blowout, the horror show on national TV that followed "College GameDay’s" visit to Lincoln. What an embarrassment. The Huskers looked out-classed at all 22 positions that night. The program looked five years away from primetime.