Chatelain: Wipe away the score and squint just a little bit and you see — Husker progress

You can bet the final score will prompt a few snickers and punchlines across the country.
“You wanted to play football this fall, Nebraska? How’s 52-17 feel?”
But did the trolls watch the actual game? Did they see the opening 25 minutes when the Huskers played Ohio State even? Did they see NU's offensive line fire off the ball? Did they notice the Blackshirts stifle the Buckeyes’ run game?
The score is the score and there’s no hiding from it. Five years from now, this 52-17 won’t look much different from the 48-7 loss to Ohio State last year.
But you’d be a fool not to see progress. Nothing that happened at the Horseshoe should douse Nebraska’s enthusiasm for 2020. If anything, Scott Frost can sincerely tell his team that it’s already faced its toughest test. Every opponent from now to Christmas will look easy by comparison.
I’ll admit, my assessment of Nebraska’s performance is shaped by last year’s harrowing blowout, the horror show on national TV that followed "College GameDay’s" visit to Lincoln. What an embarrassment. The Huskers looked out-classed at all 22 positions that night. The program looked five years away from primetime.
This time, the differences at quarterback and receiver were still striking — Justin Fields may be the best player Nebraska has faced since Adrian Peterson (2005 Oklahoma). But the problems were mostly little things. A tipped ball here, a penalty there, a breakdown here, a turnover there. Nebraska may finally be getting to the point where the problem is execution, not personnel.
Most important, the game was competitive in the trenches. That’s how you contend in the Big Ten West.
The big questions now are mental.
1. Can the Huskers bounce back from a frustrating second half? We’ve seen NU over the years lose confidence after a lopsided defeat. Can Frost convince his team to leave it behind and move on?
2. Do the Huskers have the focus and stamina for a season without a breather?
This team doesn’t have the margin of error to win without concentration or spirit. The schedule is too tough. Nebraska needs unshakable confidence and leadership. It needs consistency and endurance.
There were moments in Saturday’s first half where NU legitimately looked like a Top 25 team. A Big Ten contender. Regardless of what happened the final 35 minutes Saturday, Frost should return home feeling a little wind at his back.