Chatelain: With Adrian Martinez, the narrative is never finished

“Here’s what I want from Paul Chryst: Don’t make the same mistake that Scott Frost made. ... They went all-in on a quarterback who was highly touted, played well early, and then regressed. That’s the Adrian Martinez story.

“Scott Frost just never deviated and never tried to upgrade at the quarterback position. And it ultimately, if he’s fired this year, will be Nebraska’s $20 million mistake. He made plenty of other mistakes, too. They certainly are a disaster on special teams at Nebraska. There’s a lot of other issues.”

Thamel did credit the Huskers for showing “a little life” recently. But the Martinez/Mertz comparison struck me as odd. The Husker QB is averaging 315 yards of total offense. The Badger QB averages 150.

Sure, Martinez has been hard to predict — believers still feel burned by the 2019 flop. And you could make a solid argument that Frost should’ve fostered more competition at quarterback the past three years, though depth isn’t just a Nebraska problem. Ahem, James Franklin.

But we’re talking about a guy who, despite his faults, still might be the best quarterback in the Big Ten. Certainly its most dangerous dual-threat QB.