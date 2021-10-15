Chatelain: With Adrian Martinez, the narrative is never finished

Steve Spurrier caught me off guard. During a phone conversation last week about Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost, the Head Ball Coach criticized Nebraska’s quarterback situation.
“I’m sort of amazed,” Spurrier said. “Is Martinez the only quarterback on the entire roster? Is there never another guy just to put in for a series? Do they have a backup?”
The remark surprised me because until that point Spurrier had played it safe in his commentary about Harbaugh and Frost. And it surprised me because Adrian Martinez had been playing the best ball of his career.
“Martinez has got some ability,” Spurrier continued. “He can run, man. But something bad seems to happen a lot, you know?”
The comments didn’t seem essential for last week’s column, but the last remark proved prophetic when Martinez fumbled Saturday against Michigan. Martinez creates jaw-dropping highlights, but he struggles in the clutch. Locally that’s the narrative to watch these next five games.
But nationally it seems observers have already made up their mind about Martinez.
Just last week, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, one of college football’s most prominent writers, compared Martinez to Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.
“Here’s what I want from Paul Chryst: Don’t make the same mistake that Scott Frost made. ... They went all-in on a quarterback who was highly touted, played well early, and then regressed. That’s the Adrian Martinez story.
“Scott Frost just never deviated and never tried to upgrade at the quarterback position. And it ultimately, if he’s fired this year, will be Nebraska’s $20 million mistake. He made plenty of other mistakes, too. They certainly are a disaster on special teams at Nebraska. There’s a lot of other issues.”
Thamel did credit the Huskers for showing “a little life” recently. But the Martinez/Mertz comparison struck me as odd. The Husker QB is averaging 315 yards of total offense. The Badger QB averages 150.
Sure, Martinez has been hard to predict — believers still feel burned by the 2019 flop. And you could make a solid argument that Frost should’ve fostered more competition at quarterback the past three years, though depth isn’t just a Nebraska problem. Ahem, James Franklin.
But we’re talking about a guy who, despite his faults, still might be the best quarterback in the Big Ten. Certainly its most dangerous dual-threat QB.
Martinez is a fascinating case study for media and fan narratives, both locally and nationally. We all have a tendency to plant our stake in the ground, declare an opinion and stick with it, no matter how the facts change. But Martinez’s career keeps taking unpredictable turns.
For fans and for critics alike, it’s wise to enter every Saturday with an open mind.
Turnover problems persist
Since we’re talking turnovers, let’s beat the dead horse once more.
Martinez’s fourth-quarter fumble dropped Nebraska to minus-1 this season in turnover margin, the most important statistic of the post-Frank Solich era.
Since Bill Callahan’s arrival, the Huskers are minus-92 in turnover margin, last among Power Five schools. Nebraska is 25 turnovers worse than the second-to-last program, Washington State at minus-67. Unfathomable.
Fumbles have been the crux of the problem. Too many given away by the offense. Not enough collected by the defense. Sure enough, the patterns have persisted in 2021. Nebraska is minus-4 in fumbles.
Good talent produces good turnover margins. But it works the other way, too. Good turnover margin produces good teams. Just look at Iowa, which leads the nation at plus-15. That’s an astonishing number for six games.
Ohio State and Michigan rank ninth nationally at plus-6. Michigan State is plus-4. Penn State is plus-3. The upper crust of the Big Ten.
Who’s worse than Nebraska? Struggling teams. Northwestern. Indiana. Purdue. Maryland. And Wisconsin, dead last nationally at minus-11. Ouch.
Minnesota is plus-4. No doubt the Gophers’ game plan Saturday will be to control the ball and feast on Husker errors.
With a veteran quarterback and defense, Nebraska has the ingredients for a good turnover margin. It needs to start bearing fruit.
Ferentz, Franklin spat
Fair to say James Franklin won’t be inviting Kirk Ferentz to Thanksgiving dinner.
The coaches at Penn State and Iowa are spatting this week after Hawkeye fans booed injured Nittany Lion players Saturday. To be clear, they booed because they thought Penn State was faking injuries to stop Iowa momentum.
Ferentz backed his fans, saying they “aren’t stupid.”
“They smelled a rat.”
Franklin responded Wednesday with arguments he’d written out on paper.
“People use this strategy to slow people down. Spread offenses, tempo offenses. They huddle. So that strategy did not make sense in this situation. ...
"Put yourself in the shoes of a parent. Your son is down on the field for an injury and the stadium is booing him. ... Is that good for college football?"
The Big Ten might not like high-profile coaches bickering, but I say bring it on. This is precisely the stuff that makes rivalries spicy. We’ve lost too much of it in the bloated, sterilized world of 14-team super leagues.
We probably can’t get Ferentz and Franklin on stage in Des Moines, like Democrats or Republicans before the caucuses. But we might get them together in Indianapolis. Can you imagine Ferentz and Franklin fighting over a conference title?
It’ll make all the pooch-punting a little easier to watch.
Remembering coaching search
Finally, Steve Pederson's mystery man.
On Wednesday The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman and Max Olson — both Nebraska alumni and former World-Herald reporters — authored a fantastic story looking back on Pederson’s 41-day coaching search back in 2003-04.
Over the years The World-Herald has covered Pederson’s wild goose chase in excellent detail. But Sherman and Olson produce the most comprehensive narrative highlighted by:
» The courting of Al Saunders, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator. Saunders had begun assembling a staff for NU, including defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. But Saunders thought he might succeed Dick Vermeil in Kansas City, so he stayed. (Herm Edwards got the job instead.)
“If I knew that I had no chance to be the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, then I probably would have taken the opportunity to go to Nebraska,” Saunders told The Athletic.
» The courting of Arkansas coach Houston Nutt. Nebraska sent a jet to pick him up on Jan. 2, 2004. Nutt never boarded, and the plane returned to Lincoln without a candidate.
» Most interesting of all? Pederson’s No. 1 target, his ideal bridge to the future, then-head coach of the Green Bay Packers Mike Sherman.
“We kept that one under the lid pretty good,” Sherman told The Athletic. “I don’t think anybody knew about that. That’s hard to do in this day and age.”
Pederson was determined to make a splash, but he should’ve known Sherman wasn’t leaving the Packers, where he doubled as general manager.
Green Bay fired Sherman two years later. He went on to coach four mediocre seasons at Texas A&M, beating Nebraska in 2010. Zac Taylor married his daughter, Sarah, who worked in NU sports information.
Would Sherman have fared better at Nebraska than Bill Callahan? I have my doubts. The scar tissue from Solich’s departure would’ve been hard for any coach to overcome.
Regardless, those 41 days will go down in Husker infamy. Steve Pederson witnessed the ice cracking beneath his beloved Husker football. He recklessly rushed to save the program. In the process, he plunged the whole thing into freezing waters.
It’s a valuable lesson about ego and ambition. If only we didn’t have to endure the consequences.
