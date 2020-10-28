Chatelain: Would the Big Ten allow the Huskers to play a nonconference game?

You can bet Frost wants to compete.

Even an exhibition blowout would give the Huskers a chance to improve on the Ohio State loss and build confidence for a trip to Northwestern. Without a game Saturday, the Wildcats have a preparation advantage.

So we probably know where Nebraska stands. What about the league?

It’s risky. What if a nonconference opponent infects a few Huskers, leading to more positive tests and more cancellations? Even strict testing protocols may not prevent that.

But Nebraska wouldn’t be the first college football team this season to seek an opponent on short notice. And it won't be the last.

If the Big Ten said no to Nebraska, it is effectively saying no to other programs in the same position next week or next month. At some point, the conference needs to help these schools instead of obstructing them.

A program shouldn’t lose 11% of its schedule because an opponent cancels, not after everything else coaches and players have endured in 2020. Just as Nebraska found Bethune-Cookman to fill Akron’s spot in 2018, it should have liberty to do so again.