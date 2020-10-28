Chatelain: Would the Big Ten allow the Huskers to play a nonconference game?

7.1%.
No, that’s not the threshold of positive COVID-19 tests triggering cancellation of a college football game. That’s the probability that Nebraska would be the first of 14 Big Ten programs in this predicament.
I do not state this fact with pity for Nebraska. The outbreak in the Badgers’ locker room — and really the entire state of Wisconsin — takes priority over football. Husker fans shouldn’t lose sight of the real-world ramifications.
But you have to admit, it’s pretty darned ironic that Scott Frost becomes the first Big Ten coach wondering if his team can/should seek an alternative way to play football Saturday.
Yes, I’m talking about a nonconference opponent. Most likely a Group of Five or FCS opponent. Nebraska certainly has the motivation and the cash to make it happen. But would the Big Ten sign off?
Here we go again.
It was only 2½ months ago that Nebraska had the audacity to question conference leadership, prompting lectures from the Big Ten Prestige Police.
Eventually NU piped down. When momentum turned their direction, the Huskers felt vindicated. But the wounds are still fresh and now Nebraska finds itself in a miniature version of the same box.
Would you look for a game Saturday? And if so, how hard would you push?
You can bet Frost wants to compete.
Even an exhibition blowout would give the Huskers a chance to improve on the Ohio State loss and build confidence for a trip to Northwestern. Without a game Saturday, the Wildcats have a preparation advantage.
So we probably know where Nebraska stands. What about the league?
It’s risky. What if a nonconference opponent infects a few Huskers, leading to more positive tests and more cancellations? Even strict testing protocols may not prevent that.
But Nebraska wouldn’t be the first college football team this season to seek an opponent on short notice. And it won't be the last.
If the Big Ten said no to Nebraska, it is effectively saying no to other programs in the same position next week or next month. At some point, the conference needs to help these schools instead of obstructing them.
A program shouldn’t lose 11% of its schedule because an opponent cancels, not after everything else coaches and players have endured in 2020. Just as Nebraska found Bethune-Cookman to fill Akron’s spot in 2018, it should have liberty to do so again.
You probably expected me to make that case. The real quandary comes if/when the Big Ten says no. Then Nebraska would need to decide whether this issue is worth rocking the boat all over again.
With this program, there’s no such thing as a quiet Saturday. Even without an opponent.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.