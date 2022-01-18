Chatelain: Zac Taylor walked into a bar, and made Cincinnati fall in love

Taylor didn’t do it. Not even close. He opted for gratitude, essentially opening the doors of the locker room. He let everybody in on the party. Owners. Former players. And especially fans.

“I’m just really, really happy for the city of Cincinnati that they get a chance to enjoy this,” Taylor said. “This city can finally exhale.”

You could argue he did it to gain favor with the fans. Maybe a little. But knowing how fickle fans can be, I think he mostly did it because he knows what it’s like to love a team even more than the coach does — at Oklahoma and Nebraska especially.

It’s a testament to Taylor's self-awareness, his thick skin, his sincerity and — most important — his humility. Zac Taylor really doesn’t think of himself as a big deal. He never has. And that’s why he’s so perfect in a blue-collar town.

Does this mean they’ll love him forever? Heck no. This is pro sports. He’ll probably get fired one day, like 90% of coaches do. Even the legends.

But for decades they’re going to remember Taylor inside Mt. Lookout Tavern. And if Joe Burrow keeps throwing lasers to Ja’Marr Chase, the joy in Cincy might endure long enough to get fat on Skyline Chili.