Chatelain: Zac Taylor walked into a bar, and made Cincinnati fall in love

Social media might be a wretched hive of scum and villainy, but every once in a while it drops gold on your doorstep.
Saturday night after the Bengals won their first NFL playoff game in 31 years, a fan inside a famous Cincinnati bar recorded an extraordinary video. It was head coach Zac Taylor stopping by unannounced to present a game ball to long-suffering Bengals fans.
Of course the bar crowd roared and the video spread like wildfire. If you gathered Ted Lasso and 10 of the finest marketing gurus in America and brainstormed public relations stunts to take advantage of a playoff win, they wouldn’t come up with a better idea than Taylor’s. The coach didn’t do it on a whim, he actually thought of it three years ago when he took the job.
Just watch and smile https://t.co/O6u6LKzhbz pic.twitter.com/lT5ODIAZwn— Bengals Football (@CincinnatiBZN) January 16, 2022
Sunday morning I skimmed through the Twitter responses to the video and chuckled over and over. A sampling:
“I’d follow this man into hell”
“Build the statue”
“This is the guy I want leading my favorite team..”
“This man knows he ain’t never gonna have to pay for a skyline chili again”
“Damnit. He’s making me love him”
“I was wrong. That’s my coach.”
“Okay. Done being critical of Zac Taylor forever #ThatIsOurCoach!”
“I'm sorry for every negative word I ever said about this man. Legend.”
“Okay Zac Taylor is the man for Cincinnati! I’ll no longer slander his name.”
“Anyone still want to fire this guy?”
“Taylor is now forgiven of all past transgressions and if anyone wants to say another bad word about him again, you’re gonna have to come through me.”
Some of the responses are hilarious — proof that sports fans are fickle and nutty. But notice how many fans acknowledged their past criticism. Which leads us to the real story of Zac Taylor’s visit to Mt. Lookout Tavern.
The Bengals fan base mostly wanted him gone since the day he arrived. Even though the roster was a shell in 2019, even though Joe Burrow got hurt in 2020, even though Taylor had Cincinnati in playoff contention all of 2021, most Bengals fans considered Taylor an empty hoodie.
Taylor surely heard it. Anyone would’ve.
So based on all that criticism, think of how many head coaches would’ve used Saturday’s achievement as a victory lap. An opportunity to spike the football. An “I told you so” to the critics. Most coaches would’ve focused on the loyal players and coaches who always believed.
Taylor didn’t do it. Not even close. He opted for gratitude, essentially opening the doors of the locker room. He let everybody in on the party. Owners. Former players. And especially fans.
“I’m just really, really happy for the city of Cincinnati that they get a chance to enjoy this,” Taylor said. “This city can finally exhale.”
You could argue he did it to gain favor with the fans. Maybe a little. But knowing how fickle fans can be, I think he mostly did it because he knows what it’s like to love a team even more than the coach does — at Oklahoma and Nebraska especially.
It’s a testament to Taylor's self-awareness, his thick skin, his sincerity and — most important — his humility. Zac Taylor really doesn’t think of himself as a big deal. He never has. And that’s why he’s so perfect in a blue-collar town.
Does this mean they’ll love him forever? Heck no. This is pro sports. He’ll probably get fired one day, like 90% of coaches do. Even the legends.
But for decades they’re going to remember Taylor inside Mt. Lookout Tavern. And if Joe Burrow keeps throwing lasers to Ja’Marr Chase, the joy in Cincy might endure long enough to get fat on Skyline Chili.
The world is full of rotten stories. And sports are full of frauds and failures. But sometimes the right guy arrives in the right place at the right time and stirs up feelings nobody anticipated.
So raise your glass to the underdog Bengals. And tip your cap to the coach who recognized the value of community in a moment of triumph.
Sports are great when your city lifts up your team. But sports are magical when your team lifts up your city.
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain