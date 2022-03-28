Chinander: Nebraska scrimmage shows Husker defense needs to tackle better

Nebraska’s second live scrimmage included some good signs. Tackling wasn’t necessarily among them.

So said defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Monday following Saturday’s back-and-forth live-action battle between an offense in transition and a defense replacing a swath of starters. With so few chances in the spring to tackle all the way through a play, the day provided a window into a major point of emphasis for the Blackshirts this offseason.

“It’s not good enough right now,” Chinander said. “But in spring football you don’t get a ton of shots to tackle live to the ground. We’ll get a little bit more work in that. We can definitely use the work throughout the rest of the spring. Then as move into fall camp we can definitely use some more tackling work.”

Other quick notes following Monday’s workout:

>> Nebraska continues to cycle players into the nickel position vacated by JoJo Domann. Isaac Gifford is “progressing” there, Chinander said, while Chris Kolarevic also continues to learn the spot. Walk-on John Bullock is another and NU expects Javin Wright back soon from injury to compete there as well.

>> Leaders continue to emerge on defense. Chinander said linebackers Garrett Nelson and Nick Henrich have gained separation in that regard, with a host of others coming along including defensive back Quinton Newsome and defensive lineman Ty Robinson.

>> Fourth-year defensive lineman Mosai Newsom said he’s around 298 pounds in what has been a steady buildup from 260 pounds when he first arrived on campus.

>> Cornerback Braxton Clark is fully healthy, he said, from a shoulder injury that limited him last season.

>> D-lineman Nash Hutmacher has elite weightlifting numbers, position coach Mike Dawson said. The next step is for the defender to translate that ability to football moves.​

