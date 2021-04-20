Chris Kolarevic is a new Husker, but he's far from a rookie

LINCOLN — Part teacher. Part student. Whatever job Chris Kolarevic is doing, it’s making a difference for the Nebraska defense.

Life has been busy since the junior inside linebacker committed to the Huskers through the transfer portal in late October. He graduated from Northern Iowa in three years with an economics degree, but didn’t need it to know the demand was high around the country for a smart and productive second-level defender with two more seasons of eligibility.

Nebraska coaches and program tradition won him over last fall, and he watched from afar as the Blackshirts became an asset in 2020. He liked their energy and how sound they were in preventing big plays.

Now he’s an important part of the mix. He’s learning NU’s terminology while helping lead film sessions on concepts. He’s both new to the system and a veteran with 144 career tackles.

“Having been around college football for a while, I kind of understand what it takes to prepare mentally, understanding the scheme and how to prepare myself and how to study so I can put it out on the field and go play,” Kolarevic said. “… Just having been around, I think that’s an advantage to understand how to take care of myself and how to prepare.”