Chris Kolarevic is embracing the chance to become Nebraska’s next JoJo Domann

LINCOLN — Sure, Chris Kolarevic has covered receivers before. As a weakside linebacker, with the sideline nearby as an extra defender.

But what the sixth-year Husker defender is doing this spring? Trying to fill JoJo Domann’s shoes at nickel? If Kolarevic was guarding a pool-sized patch of turf before, now it’s more of a pond, to the wide side of the field, with a slot receiver or athletic tight end staring him down.

Sometimes, that slot is 6-foot-4, 225-pound Omar Manning. The 6-1, 230-pound Kolarevic may be smaller — but he’s probably faster.

“We get a little chippy sometimes,” Kolarevic said. “I like it. It’s fun. It’s fun to cover him. It’s fun to cover him and all those guys.”

Kolarevic made the switch from inside ‘backer — where he played third wheel to returning starters Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer — to nickel, Domann’s old spot. Domann a converted safety, could carry receivers and tight ends 30 yards downfield, set the edge on wide runs or chase down ballcarriers from behind the play. When he missed the last two games of 2021 with a broken hand, his absence was felt even as Isaac Gifford filled in.

NU coaches approached Kolaervic with the position change in the offseason. The Northern Iowa transfer embraced the switch. He had practiced to play the position at UNI, but COVID stuck, postponing the Panthers’ 2020 campaign until spring 2021. By then, Kolarevic had landed at Nebraska. Reimer and Henrich stayed healthy last season, limiting Kolarevic’s on field impact. He finished with 27 tackles.

“It’s a fun position,” Kolarevic said of nickel. “You get to fly around, play in space a lot. It was just a conversation after the season — trying to maximize my ability on the field. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander coaches the nickel spot and spearheaded the position switch.

“I had no idea how that was going to go but he’s done a good job out there so far,” Chinander said. “It’s been really nice to see him being out there in space and being fluid.”

As spring progresses, Chinander said, nickels will play more man coverage. And that’s where Domann excelled. He rarely got beat deep after a 2019 game at Minnesota, and he could often erase or limit an opposing tight end if given the assignment. In his absence last season, Wisconsin and Iowa tight ends combined for 12 catches and 180 yards- half of the total receiving production in those two games.

Kolarevic said he’s worked on his footwork for man coverage, and also his “leverage” — where he has help from other defensive backs, and how to guide pass-catchers into more traffic.

Domann’s tape is helpful for Kolarevic to watch. The former Husker wasn’t a blazer — he ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine — but Domann played with strong technique and knowledge of the defense.

“He’s a bigger guy but he understands how to play man-to-man, especially in space — on tight ends, on No. 2 receivers,” Kolarevic said of Domann. “That’s the biggest thing for big guys who have to play outside the box, figuring out how to use leverage outside the box in man-to-man. I think he did that really well.”

Gifford and Javin Wright — other nickels — have helped with “little things” like footwork and have more experience at the position. Gifford, Chinander said, avoids mental errors but has to be more aggressive.

“He needs to see plays and, boom, jump on them a little bit quicker,” Chinander said. “That’s how I think he ups his game.”

Suddenness, as it’s called, is one of Kolarevic’s strengths; Nebraska seeks middle linebackers who diagnose plays and hunt tackles quickly. Outside of learning coverage footwork details, he didn’t train much differently in the offseason. He worked against freshman tight end Thomas Fidone, liking the way Fidone pushed himself and Kolarevic.

There’s one trait, after all, that works for tackling running backs or covering slot receivers.

“The No. 1 most important thing is speed,” Kolarevic said. “Being as big as possibly can, but also as fast as you can – and getting your body to that point.”

