Christian Gaylord won't return for another season, finalizing Nebraska's senior decisions

Christian Gaylord on Friday became Nebraska's final scholarship senior to declare his future. The offensive lineman won’t be back for a seventh season, he announced on social media.

Five senior defenders will return in 2021, along with receiver Levi Falck and Big Ten Kicker of the Year Connor Culp. Frost met with all the seniors at some point in the last month and said Friday he doesn’t make much of how heavily the decisions skewed toward the defense.

“To me it just happened to fall on offensive and defensive lines a little bit,” Frost said. “But reading into that any further I don’t think is accurate at all.”

In the era of the transfer portal, Frost said NU coaches have had to be especially proactive in talking with younger players who might have been affected by returning seniors. The secondary, for example, will return starting safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke. Two linebackers also continue on in JoJo Domann and Will Honas along with defensive lineman Ben Stille. Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt could have considered turning pro but opted instead for another year in Lincoln.

Frost said younger players at those spots understand they will have chances for playing time too as they continue to develop.