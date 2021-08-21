INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Frost sat down in front of a microphone in the middle of Lucas Oil Stadium. The coach was there for an hour to talk football with reporters.

But the ensuing 60 minutes reminded how much more was going on than season outlooks and position battles. Frost touched on topics that never used to be part of a coach’s job description — COVID-19 protocols, the transfer portal and conference realignment among them.

Meanwhile, student-athletes across college sports could begin profiting from their name, image and likeness in July. Nebraska hired a new athletic director in the same month.

“I think we’re in a time in college football where there’s a lot of things up in the air,” Frost said at Big Ten media days. “I think when the dust settles, there’s going to be a lot of things about our sport that are different.”

Rule changes have come so fast and so frequently that off-field strategies from even a few years ago are obsolete. It’s a whole new game.

The radical reshaping — with football at the center — means innovation and proactive approaches are as important as ever.

A week after his official start at Nebraska, Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the media rounds in Indianapolis and met fellow administrators in his new league. His thoughts centered on what could be, not what has been.

The old ways of what benefited NU and its student-athletes might not still be the best ways. And that’s coming from a former All-America linebacker at the school.

“Nobody cares about how we did things six years ago — that doesn’t matter today,” Alberts said. “There is a new process. And I will tell you the sooner we as an institution and the sooner the Big Ten embraces change, the more competitive, long term, we’ll be. Some people will get there sooner than others.”

NIL offers the most immediate unknowns and potential for change.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez agreed to a deal with Degree deodorant in what has been perhaps the most high-profile development among Husker football players. Super seniors Ben Stille and JoJo Domann held a kids camp and donated proceeds to a local food bank. Others have started podcasts, pitched Runza on social media or even started their own clothing lines.

Nebraska unveiled a three-pronged approach #NILbraska program focusing on general education, individual assessments and cooperation with other colleges on campus. How personal branding fits in during an actual football season — when players are already balancing the demands of classes and their sport — remains to be seen.

Austin Allen, a fifth-year tight end from Aurora, said he was neither for nor against NIL but plans to take advantage of it now that it’s here.

“I think across the board in college athletics, name, image and likeness is going to be a big deal for us,” Allen said. “A lot of teammates have already taken advantage of it. … I think it’s going to change the landscape of college athletics for the better.”

Frost has been less sure, shifting his public opinion on NIL in the past few years.

There’s certainly a monetary benefit for student-athletes, he said, but a lot of possible pitfalls, too.

“I just don’t want it to be a distraction,” Frost said. “We’re trying to give guys an opportunity to have it be organized as well as we can. I need to protect them as well.”

Frost spoke the words 24 hours after news broke that Oklahoma and Texas were looking to move from the Big 12 to the SEC. The impending transition became official barely a week later in another example of the powerful undercurrent of change in college sports, one that has the NCAA debating a total restructuring of an organization that governed college sports since 1910.

Nebraska was accepted into the Big Ten as its 12th member 11 years ago. And while the league appears to be on solid footing, the plates of realignment across college football are more unstable than they were a decade ago.

“We all will be dealing with (this) this year and for many years in the future,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “That’s the world that we live in right now and I know from where we sit we’re always constantly evaluating what’s in the best interests of the conference.”

As if all the macro issues weren’t enough, the pandemic has wrecked havoc on roster composition and continues to carry a degree of uncertainty into the season. Both Frost and Alberts expressed disappointment early in camp about the team’s vaccination rate — with the competitive risks including potential outbreaks that could deplete position groups or force a forfeit.

Frost was more upbeat midway through August, saying he felt “really good about where we are numberswise.” But even the working protocols for the 2021 campaign have largely been fluid, if not unknown. Warren said in July the league would leave health decisions to individual schools and craft a stance on whether teams enduring an outbreak would result in a “no contest” like last season.

The Big Ten has been slow to produce anything definitive.

“We’re doing the best we can to educate our guys about vaccination,” Frost said. “Trying to let them understand that it’s safe. Vaccination gives us the best chance to have a football season that’s uninterrupted.”

Meanwhile, Nebraska has seven players on the roster entering their sixth year of college ball — so-called “super seniors” who took advantage of the free season in 2020. Among them are four accomplished defenders NU never counted on this year in safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke along with Stille and Domann.

“I didn’t think it was physically possible to stay in college for six years and play college football,” said Stille, who turns 24 in November.

And because the program redshirted all but two current Huskers from its 2019 class, it has 51 scholarships dedicated to true freshmen or redshirt freshmen. Uncertainty for next year — will super seniors back for 2022 again not count against a school’s scholarship limit? — makes recruiting uncertain and could result in NU’s next class being its smallest in recent history.

But even that is subject to change directions quicker than a light-footed running back.

The NCAA passed a one-time transfer rule in April that allows players immediate eligibility at a new school. Nebraska abruptly lost key players Wan’Dale Robinson and Luke McCaffrey — even a captain in Kade Warner. It gained others, including running back Markese Stepp, receiver Samori Toure and inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic.

In many ways the on-field prognosticating is comforting, a safety blanket of the familiar in a new place. The Huskers will unveil a fresh rotation of running backs and receivers this year. Punter and kickoff specialist will look different, too.

Still, as uncertainty swirls, there’s some continuity in North Stadium. NU returns nine defensive starters and plenty more on offense, including Martinez in his fourth year at QB. The entire coaching staff returns, with the departure of Chief of Staff Gerrod Lambrecht during fall camp a notable exception.

The challenge ahead is unique and new to college football. Like any good gamers, the Huskers are learning the rules before they determine how they can win.

“I love change,” Alberts said. “We’re going to have to be entrepreneurial, we’re going to have to be nimble. We’re just going to have to think way differently. But it’s real simple to me in the end. There’s a lot of things we can’t control. And sometimes you end up wasting all this energy and you get all concerned. As we’re moving through this process, the two things that will consistently guide us are what’s in the best long-term interest of Nebraska and what best supports the student-athletes. It makes your decision-making and your recommendations easier when you have clearly defined priorities and goals.

“But let’s be honest, this is an evolving landscape.”

