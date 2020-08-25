College football roster management was already a challenge. It's about to get even tougher

LINCOLN — Mike Farrell thinks managing the 85 scholarships on a college football roster was already harder than ever.
More transfers. More players declaring early for the NFL. More four- and five-star prospects unwilling to wait their turn. More pressure to turn over every rock and fill every available slot in a class. More competition on the recruiting trail.
The coronavirus then pitched a curveball: Recruiting by Zoom meeting.
Farrell, national recruiting director for Rivals, correctly predicted to The World-Herald on March 16 — at the outset of the pandemic — that prospects wouldn’t hesitate to commit to schools, even without in-person visits.
They’ve committed by the bushel. Every Big Ten team has at least double-digit commits for their 2021 class.
Now, Farrell has more predictions in the wake of the NCAA’s decision on Friday to give every college football player, including seniors, a free extra year of eligibility for the fall of 2021.
At the top of the list?
“The transfer portal will explode,” Farrell said.
Since the portal’s creation in the fall of 2018, Farrell said there has already been a “steady” flow of players into it, so many that there aren’t enough scholarships available on the other side. But with the realization that a playing time logjam may occur — fueled by the extra year of eligibility — Farrell said more players than ever will exit their current situations in search of emptier depth charts.
“You’re going to see a bunch of kids in the portal in the 2021 calendar year — and certainly in 2022 — who made the wrong decision based on limited ability to go through the recruiting process for the 2021 class, or ‘Wow, I didn’t expect this kid to be here for three more years,’” Farrell said. “That’s part of it.
“And then running off kids from your program — in the most delicate, PC manner — is going to be rampant. Some schools do it already, some schools don’t. But everybody will have to run kids off, and by that I mean, ‘Man, we have 13 offensive tackles, we don’t need 13 offensive tackles, this kid has no chance of playing, maybe we should tell him there’s this portal over here, and he should jump in.’”
Farrell, like other analysts, isn't sure yet whether the one-year scholarship increase — designed primarily to accommodate seniors — will be the NCAA’s only action on the matter. Farrell thinks the NCAA may wait until the 2021 recruiting cycle is complete — which he said may not be until May of next year — before it makes multi-year tweaks to scholarship limits. (Because of Title IX, any tweaks would likely be offset by adjustments in women’s sports.)
But even if schools eventually got additional scholarships to use, it doesn’t change how a future prospect looks at a roster with 100 scholarship players. The No. 4 running back wants to be No. 1 — and wants to be the starter before his senior year.
“I think there’s some question of what the older guys on those rosters would do,” 247Sports Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said. “There are more transfers than ever before, and that’s only going to increase when you have a roster of 100 scholarship guys. There are not going to be a lot of kids who want to be on a team with that many players on it. I think you’ll see older guys transfer.”
To where? Every school will theoretically have some of the same issues. It’s not uncommon for less-profitable programs outside the Power Five conferences to carry fewer scholarship players, and those schools’ finances to afford more scholarships won’t improve in the wake of COVID-19.
Trieu said the FCS is bound to get some FBS-quality players. Perhaps Division II will as well. Farrell also pointed to non-traditional routes.
“Supply and demand will come into play here, and junior colleges will be the landing spot for those who can’t find an immediate home and need to take a year for things to clear out,” Farrell said. “And you’ll see other places pop up, too, like one-year prep schools and diploma factories that some genius will come up with some great idea. Like we used to have in basketball — schools in strip malls. And now with online learning, and lesser qualifications to enter college football because of COVID, those can crop up even more.”
Both analysts expect college coaches to continue recruiting their freshman classes as usual going forward. Farrell initially wasn’t sure if the NCAA would have a December signing period, but he anticipates there will be one, and “75% to 80%” of prospects will sign. Farrell said the remainder may get extra time to take official visits in the winter and spring before a second signing period.
Trieu said college programs don’t generally back out of their commitments to prospects once they’re made — Nebraska, for example, has 15 commits — and whatever rationales coaches might use have largely been swallowed up by the virus.
“I think you’ll see a lot less of that,” Trieu said. “They won’t have much of a reason. These kids aren’t active in camps, so you don’t get a chance to see them and say, ‘Oh, he’s not what we thought he was.’ Some states, they’re not even playing football, so you can’t say, ‘He didn’t have a good senior year.’”
Once these prospects settle in for a year at their schools and take a long look at the depth chart — riddled with players who got coronavirus-tagged double redshirts — they may hit the portal.
“With recruiting, roster management, transfer portal, potentially two separate seasons — my job is more interesting than it ever has been,” Farrell said.
