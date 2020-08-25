College football roster management was already a challenge. It's about to get even tougher

“You’re going to see a bunch of kids in the portal in the 2021 calendar year — and certainly in 2022 — who made the wrong decision based on limited ability to go through the recruiting process for the 2021 class, or ‘Wow, I didn’t expect this kid to be here for three more years,’” Farrell said. “That’s part of it.

“And then running off kids from your program — in the most delicate, PC manner — is going to be rampant. Some schools do it already, some schools don’t. But everybody will have to run kids off, and by that I mean, ‘Man, we have 13 offensive tackles, we don’t need 13 offensive tackles, this kid has no chance of playing, maybe we should tell him there’s this portal over here, and he should jump in.’”

Farrell, like other analysts, isn't sure yet whether the one-year scholarship increase — designed primarily to accommodate seniors — will be the NCAA’s only action on the matter. Farrell thinks the NCAA may wait until the 2021 recruiting cycle is complete — which he said may not be until May of next year — before it makes multi-year tweaks to scholarship limits. (Because of Title IX, any tweaks would likely be offset by adjustments in women’s sports.)