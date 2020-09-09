College football's biggest storyline? What it will take to keep the season going

Older teams should fare well — so long as there are a lot of old guys. And because the NCAA is giving any player a free year of eligibility, freshmen who’d normally have to worry about preserving their redshirt can play more than four games in 2020 or early 2021 without penalty.

“Everybody is going through that same thing, so you hope the guys who have enough game experience and have played an awful lot of snaps for you can rise to the top,” Klieman said. “Yeah, you’re going to have some guys playing for the first time who maybe haven’t even taken a majority of the snaps through fall camp, and all of the sudden due to a situation, they’re thrust into a role these last five or six days because of a positive test of contact tracing, and they’re going to make some mistakes, and yeah, the play might not be as crisp as you’d like it.”

