College football's biggest storyline? What it will take to keep the season going

LINCOLN — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, whose team is one of the lucky few playing this fall, gave a vague warning to what will be an ongoing subplot of this 2020 college football season.
“If you are eligible to play on Saturday, you better be ready to play some snaps in the game," he told reporters on a Big 12 teleconference.
As programs plow through the coronavirus pandemic, coaches won’t only be bemoaning the length of their injury list.
They’ll have a COVID-positive list, too. And a contact tracing list on top of it.
Even if the positive case list is limited to a few names each week, those players likely had high-risk contact with teammates. And those teammates, per NCAA rules, must quarantine for a period of time to see if they show symptoms or test positive. The twist comes when a player tests positive for the virus after the game, and he’s contact-traced back to opponents.
Those week-to-week roster fluctuations — so significant they caused TCU to postpone its Sept. 12 season opener against SMU — will be a daily storyline throughout the fall.
It’s an issue every program — even those not playing in September — will have to deal with. Big rosters come with advantages. Depth has its luxuries when numbers at position groups grow low. Quality depth is even more important, and it’s one reason why two Pac-12 players who transferred in the last few weeks immediately found starting jobs at Texas Tech and Baylor.
Older teams should fare well — so long as there are a lot of old guys. And because the NCAA is giving any player a free year of eligibility, freshmen who’d normally have to worry about preserving their redshirt can play more than four games in 2020 or early 2021 without penalty.
“Everybody is going through that same thing, so you hope the guys who have enough game experience and have played an awful lot of snaps for you can rise to the top,” Klieman said. “Yeah, you’re going to have some guys playing for the first time who maybe haven’t even taken a majority of the snaps through fall camp, and all of the sudden due to a situation, they’re thrust into a role these last five or six days because of a positive test of contact tracing, and they’re going to make some mistakes, and yeah, the play might not be as crisp as you’d like it.”
More national storylines:
» Staggered starts and a furious finish
The opening month of college football will be a slow, tentative trickle of games as universities, in the midst of reopening, try to get through initial waves of positive cases. Many schools — including Alabama, which has had more than 2,000 cases — have had to navigate large swaths of the student body getting COVID-19 while others quarantine because of close contact. Presuming there’s a downturn in those numbers, and medical officials in various leagues believe football can stay on course, you’ll see football’s full return — as full as it can be without the Big Ten and Pac-12 — by Sept. 26, when the SEC, Big 12 and American Athletic Conference start league play.
» The words “Abbott” and “Quidel” seared into your brain
The medical device company Abbott got emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for rapid, on-site COVID-19 testing, the kind that makes sports competition more possible, especially at the college level. Presuming each league secures them, the tests are touted to get results in a few minutes, cost $5 and don’t require a separate lab to run. The tests have to be delivered, and they have to work. Quidel, meanwhile, set up a daily testing arrangement with the Pac-12 that should get that league rolling toward playing a season. Your commercials between quarters may include Quidel or Abbott, since both companies are bound to do well in this environment.
» Twitter City and Leakville
With the Big 12, SEC and Conference USA each performing three COVID-19 tests per week — and other leagues performing at least one — it’s inevitable some players will be ruled out the week of competition. Since the third test is given close to competition — and the results will almost certainly be shared with opponents — you’ll see late scratches divulged on Twitter via various sources. The reporting may not specify the reasons, but the implications will be there. Fans won’t know, often until just before kickoff, whether their favorite player is in the game or not.
» Super Saturdays and an outstanding October
Because players will undergo multiple COVID-19 tests during the week — and teams will need a week to figure out how many COVID-positive players there are from the week’s previous games — there will be limited programming before Saturday. Many of the best games have been packed into October, as well.
» Nightmare scenario
You can’t discount the possibility of coronavirus surging across college campuses with such ferocity that it overtakes college football and shuts down the entire operation by the onset of fall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!