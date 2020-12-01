 Skip to main content
1 comment
FOOTBALL

Collin Miller embraces new role after spinal injury took him off the field

Collin Miller

Collin Miller hasn't played since he suffered a spinal concussion against Illinois on Nov. 21. But the senior captain is still doing everything he can to motivate his teammates.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller was strapped to a stretcher inside Memorial Stadium and slowly wheeled off the field to a waiting ambulance.

NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander knew a few hours later that Miller’s prognosis was good after suffering a spinal concussion. But coronavirus protocols kept Chinander from visiting Miller in the hospital that Saturday night.

A call Sunday from Miller to Chinander was good. Monday — as Nebraska began its preparation for Iowa — was even better.

“He shows up Monday morning bright and early for the meeting with a smile on his face,” Chinander said. “He’s in every special teams meeting, he’s in every position meeting, he’s out at practice, encouraging guys, coaching. He’s got a script and he’s helping everybody out. So as many guys like Collin Miller as we can get in this program, we need him. He’s a warrior, he loves Nebraska and he just wants to help.”

Miller, a senior captain, won't likely play again this season. Chinander said trainers will have to make the determination. For now, Miller is a coach who will travel with the team Saturday to Purdue, just as he did to Iowa.

To adjust to Miller’s absence, Luke Reimer became a starter, and Nick Henrich moved back inside. He played a handful of snaps against Iowa at middle ‘backer.

Henrich said he’s happy to have Miller as a mentor.

“He’s still out there firing guys up,” Henrich said. “I already thought the world of his character before this injury, but this has just made me respect him even more as a person. He’s truly just an amazing guy.

