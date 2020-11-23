Collin Miller suffered 'spinal concussion,' but long-term prognosis is positive

Collin Miller appears to have avoided serious lasting injury, but the Nebraska senior captain and inside linebacker is “doubtful” to return in 2020, coach Scott Frost said Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder from Fishers, Indiana, was at practice Monday but didn’t take part. Miller was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter of NU’s loss to Illinois on Saturday and diagnosed with a “spinal concussion,” spending a night at Bryan LGH West Hospital for observation.

“I gave him a big hug and I think a lot of guys were excited to see him,” Frost said.

Frost said Nebraska will likely hold out Miller the rest of the season and “make sure that he’s going to be okay long term.” It’s possible the defender has concluded his college career, though the NCAA eligibility freeze amid the COVID-19 pandemic means he could choose to return in 2021. His outlook beyond this season is positive.

“I don’t think they found any serious issues that went on,” Frost said. “I think he just took a hit in the exact wrong way. It sounds like everything down the road is going to be fine.”