Colorado 'felt the sting' of 1970 Huskers offense

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.

* * *

Halloween in Boulder. Even in 1970, Nebraska-Colorado was considered a bitter rivalry. Since coach Eddie Crowder took over the Buffaloes in 1963, they had only one win over the Huskers.

In the preseason, Crowder said his team would have a lot to say about the Big Eight conference championship. But with a 1-3 league record going into the sold-out game televised regionally on ABC, time was against the Buffs. But they threw a second-half scare at the Huskers.

As John Dalton of the Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph wrote following the 29-13 Husker win before a record crowd of 50,881 — an estimated 12,000 from Nebraska: