 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus three-star prospect Ernest Hausmann commits to Nebraska
0 comments
alert top story
FOOTBALL

Columbus three-star prospect Ernest Hausmann commits to Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Reports of Nebraska football’s decline with in-state recruiting may be a little exaggerated after the first major prospect in the state to commit, Columbus athlete Ernest Hausmann, committed to the Huskers.

Hausmann, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound three-star prospect, had options, too, after receiving offers from Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan State and Virginia, among others.

“It’s been a crazy experience, honestly,” Hausmann told The World-Herald in mid-February. “It’s very humbling getting all these offers. It’s just a really crazy, neat and fun process to go through.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska got there first, however. And the Huskers won out for a player who projects to linebacker — where he had 69 tackles last season — in NU’s system, although his skill set is likely good enough to play receiver at the collegiate level, too. Hausmann led the Discoverers with 34 catches for 447 yards.

Hausmann is the first commit of Nebraska’s 2022 class. Four other in-state prospects have offers, and two of them, Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods and Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson, do not have the Huskers in their top group. Two more prospects, Bellevue West tight ends Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker, have been more open to playing at Nebraska, in part because of the Huskers’ recent shift toward using their tight ends more.

But Hausmann’s commit makes him the 14th in-state prospect to pledge or sign with Nebraska since coach Scott Frost arrived in 2018. Since that time, Frost has only missed out on a handful of skill players out of the Omaha metro area, including Xavier Watts (Notre Dame), Keagan Johnson (Iowa) and Avante Dickerson (Oregon).

Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert