Columbus three-star prospect Ernest Hausmann commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Reports of Nebraska football’s decline with in-state recruiting may be a little exaggerated after the first major prospect in the state to commit, Columbus athlete Ernest Hausmann, committed to the Huskers.

Hausmann, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound three-star prospect, had options, too, after receiving offers from Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan State and Virginia, among others.

“It’s been a crazy experience, honestly,” Hausmann told The World-Herald in mid-February. “It’s very humbling getting all these offers. It’s just a really crazy, neat and fun process to go through.”

Nebraska got there first, however. And the Huskers won out for a player who projects to linebacker — where he had 69 tackles last season — in NU’s system, although his skill set is likely good enough to play receiver at the collegiate level, too. Hausmann led the Discoverers with 34 catches for 447 yards.