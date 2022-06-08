Columnist Amie Just joins Husker Extra team

LINCOLN - A new voice and a new face will join the mix delivering your Husker football news starting in July.

Nebraska native – and Lincoln Southeast grad – Amie Just is coming home to Lincoln, the Journal Star and HuskerExtra as a columnist and writer. She was raised in Funk, southwest of Kearney, and attended Lincoln East for three years before transferring and graduating as a Knight in 2013.

So Just knows Nebraska. And she knows her football, too. She comes to Lincoln from the Times-Picayune in New Orleans, where she covered the Saints for almost three years and LSU.

Before that, she was the beat writer assigned to the University of Montana in Missoula for the Missoulian and a statewide network of publication owned by Lee Enterprises, the parent company of both the Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald.

Just was an Associated Press Sports Editors Top 10 finisher in beat writing in 2018 and 2020. In 2021, she was honored by the Pro Football Writers of America as a finalist for the Terez A. Paylor Emerging Writer Award and with a third-place finish for the Bob Oates Beat Writing Award.

She picks up the baton from departed Husker columnist and reporter Steve Sipple, who she grew up reading.

"Talk about a dream job. As a kid from Funk with aspirations of going into sports journalism, being a Nebraska sports columnist was all I ever wanted. Hard to believe it's actually happening,” said Just. “I'm honored to follow Sip, someone I loved to read ever since, well, I learned how to read. I'm over the moon about this opportunity, and I can't wait to get started."

Just will also appear with Sam McKewon, World-Herald sports editor, on The Showdown, a HuskerExtra-exclusive video podcast and will provide content that appear on HuskerExtra and in the World-Herald.

“Amie is a skilled reporter who builds strong relationships to get stories others don’t, and she writes with the kind of detail, range and passion Husker fans will quickly love,” McKewon said. “Her columns will immediately make our coverage smarter and more interesting.”

Journal Star editor Dave Bundy said Just is a” great addition to the team of journalistic talent we have covering Husker sports for HuskerExtra and the Journal Star.”

“Amie will bring a unique combination – a depth of football knowledge, a familiarity with Nebraska sports and the community and a fresh perspective,” Bundy said.

Readers can follow her on Twitter at @Amie_Just.