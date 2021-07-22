Complete transcript of Scott Frost's Big Ten media days press conference

SCOTT FROST: I couldn't be more excited for Adrian than I am right now. I've walked in his shoes before. Adrian came in and earned the job as a 18 year old and had a phenomenal freshman season. I think he would tell you he wasn't as satisfied with his sophomore season as he would have liked to have been. Some of that was his fault, some of that was our fault as coaching staff and the other people around him. He's already lived the highs and lows of Nebraska football and that bright spotlight being on you. This is the most comfortable I've ever seen him in who he is, the most confident I've seen him in his talent. He knows the things that we all need to get better at, the things that he can improve, I'm expecting him to have a really big season. We play week zero. He would have been here as one of our representatives but our players this is their one week off before we get started and he wanted to go home and I wanted to let him. But he's in a really good place mentally and physically and I think he's primed to have a really good year.