Connect Four: Quartet of super seniors join forces for another go with Blackshirts

Williams will turn 25 in October and is the oldest player on the team. From Jacksonville, Florida, he took the junior college route and eventually joined Frost’s first team in 2018 over offers from SEC schools and others. He was on the verge of a major role a year later before a shoulder injury in the opener ended his season.

“I came back to change the narrative with the guys that came back with me to put the program back up at the top, how Frost wanted it to be,” Williams said.

Other DBs call him “grandpa” but position coach Travis Fisher prefers “flat-out man-child.” While Williams is working on his masters degree, he’s also the clear leader of the secondary. Nebraska chose him as one of its three player representatives at Big Ten media days along with Stille and junior tight end Austin Allen.

“Everything about Deontai is pro, from the way he carries himself around the building to the way he watches film,” Fisher said. “He has a kid and he’s in here at night, the nights that he can (be) and he tries to be here every night. He’s not a partier around town (and is) a captain of the team. He runs the DB room.”