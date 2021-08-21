Connect Four: Quartet of super seniors join forces for another go with Blackshirts

Days after the longest and shortest football season of their adult lives came to an end, Nebraska’s oldest players gathered to talk.
In an alternate universe — one without the pandemic — their eligibility would have expired when 2020 did. Pro ball or the real world would have awaited.
Not this time.
The delayed and truncated fall campaign came with a silver lining from the NCAA — anyone who wanted a mulligan could run it back one more year. Each senior departed from that December meeting with an individual decision to make, but also the sense that the Huskers might have power in numbers.
“If we could get everybody back, that would be big for our defense and this team,” outside linebacker JoJo Domann said in the spring. “It’s awesome and praise to God that we all came back and have this opportunity to really attack this next year and give it everything we’ve got.”
Nebraska has long wanted to get old and stay old — a familiar refrain from coach Scott Frost about his young roster — and a group of four core defenders are helping make it reality.
The 24-year-old Domann put off the NFL for one more chance at restoring the Huskers’ winning tradition. Starting safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke chose to return while navigating life with young children. Defensive lineman Ben Stille thinks a personal and team breakout are ahead with so much already invested.
All are former Class of 2016 recruits embracing the grind of what will be their sixth college seasons. Others like them back on the roster include inside linebacker Will Honas (out for the season with an injury), receiver Levi Falck (South Dakota transfer) and kicker Connor Culp (LSU transfer).
The on-field Blackshirts, though, may have the biggest impact on Nebraska’s fortunes in 2021.
“It says a lot about how they feel about Nebraska and Lincoln and our football program that they would come back and play another year with us,” Frost said. “Our leadership is better than it’s been. A lot of the super seniors that came back have been leading the charge there.”
Domann set the tone. He was the first senior to announce his return in early January. His versatility as a linebacker who can play the run, rush the quarterback or drop into coverage was important enough last year that he virtually never missed a snap on defense.
NU coaches have said the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder’s skillset is so unique that he has his own “cinco” position. He led the team with 58 tackles and five pass breakups last year while forcing a pair of fumbles.
Instead of trying to make a pro roster, Domann emerged as a Husker with captain-like qualities. He talks openly about reserving energy for others, serving teammates and setting a tone with his work ethic.
“You can’t just assign me to be a leader,” Domann said. “I want to earn that trust. I want to earn that respect. And that’s what this fall camp for me is.”
Stille, like Domann, already has 41 games under his belt and will be 24 before bowl season. Once a skinny teenager from Ashland-Greenwood, he endured a coaching change early in his career and switched positions from outside linebacker to defensive line.
Frustrations of being an in-state kid when the in-state program struggles have occasionally spilled over, like after a 2019 loss to Purdue. What amounts to a year-round job for players comes down to losing over “stupid stuff,” he lamented at the time.
But the edge rusher, at 6-5 and 290, signed on for one more tour. He’s not the same guy he was — he values his downtime and takes football recovery more seriously. He carries a quiet confidence that he thinks will translate into more consistent play. It’s only natural after banking thousands of practice/game reps across half a decade in Lincoln.
“I don’t think I had the sense of urgency in the present,” Stille said. “So just really focusing on the present and having that sense of urgency in everything you do (is important). Because everything matters.”
Meanwhile, Nebraska would be starting over at safety if not for the return of Williams and Dismuke. Both are hard-hitting defensive backs — “head hunters,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt says — and new fathers. Either could play their way into an NFL opportunity with a strong Husker finale.
Williams will turn 25 in October and is the oldest player on the team. From Jacksonville, Florida, he took the junior college route and eventually joined Frost’s first team in 2018 over offers from SEC schools and others. He was on the verge of a major role a year later before a shoulder injury in the opener ended his season.
“I came back to change the narrative with the guys that came back with me to put the program back up at the top, how Frost wanted it to be,” Williams said.
Other DBs call him “grandpa” but position coach Travis Fisher prefers “flat-out man-child.” While Williams is working on his masters degree, he’s also the clear leader of the secondary. Nebraska chose him as one of its three player representatives at Big Ten media days along with Stille and junior tight end Austin Allen.
“Everything about Deontai is pro, from the way he carries himself around the building to the way he watches film,” Fisher said. “He has a kid and he’s in here at night, the nights that he can (be) and he tries to be here every night. He’s not a partier around town (and is) a captain of the team. He runs the DB room.”
Dismuke has another chance to grab his first career interception after appearing in 40 games without one. The 23-year-old from California once brought along Williams and has been a fixture at the back of Nebraska defenses. Now he’s taking a few classes while spending most of his time in the football complex or with his 1-year-old daughter.
Fall camp and this season, he said, feel like the continued evolution of the Blackshirts rather than something new.
“Day 1 of fall camp shouldn’t be a regular Day 1,” Dismuke said. “It should be, ‘We already know what we’re doing.’ It should be like Day 20. We should be going on to the next level from where we already left off.”
