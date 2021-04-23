Connor Culp can't wait to kick for fans in Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — The crowd focuses Connor Culp. He lines up, takes a deep breath and sails the ball through the uprights. The Sea of Red, back in Memorial Stadium in full force, is on its feet, roaring.

At least that’s how Culp envisions it.

The reigning Big Ten kicker of the year hasn’t kicked for Husker fans in Memorial Stadium yet, but he’s ecstatic for the spring game and the season to come.

The graduate transfer from LSU sat out last Saturday’s open practice, nursing a “tweak.” But he was still energized by the 3,000-plus in attendance.

“I got my juices flowing, even last week (with) just a few thousand in there,” said Culp, who has since returned to practice. “I’m really looking forward to that because I haven’t experienced that in a while and realized last week how much I actually missed it.”

The silence without fans made kicking “a little awkward” last season. Culp, who is seemingly not bothered by much, adjusted to the moment and made 13 of 15 field goals and all 20 extra points.

His first campaign as a Husker earned him Nebraska’s lone first-team All-Big Ten selection.