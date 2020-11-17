Connor Culp found his footing as Nebraska's kicker — but he lost his truck

LINCOLN — Connor Culp has been nearly perfect in his first year as Nebraska’s kicker. But Saturday night after the Huskers' win, something far from perfect happened.

Culp ate supper with his parents after the game and left his pickup truck parked at the Cornhusker Hotel, where the team stayed Friday night. The white 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 had to be parked in the bus lane because it didn’t fit in the parking garage.

After supper, Culp walked back to his truck but realized he was missing his keys. He checked everywhere, tracing his steps back to his hotel room, the restaurant and all around downtown Lincoln. It wasn’t the end of the world, he thought. He'd wait until the next morning and get a set of spare keys.

But when he returned Sunday, his pickup was gone.

“Please let me or the police know if you see it,” he wrote on Twitter.

Culp eventually got word that his truck had been found Monday morning about a mile from the Cornhusker. It appeared whoever took it enjoyed some off-roading.

“Unfortunately, got two flat tires out of it, but I'd rather take that than having a totaled truck,” he said Tuesday in his first interview with reporters since transferring from LSU.