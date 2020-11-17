Connor Culp found his footing as Nebraska's kicker — but he lost his truck

LINCOLN — Connor Culp has been nearly perfect in his first year as Nebraska’s kicker. But Saturday night after the Huskers' win, something far from perfect happened.
Culp ate supper with his parents after the game and left his pickup truck parked at the Cornhusker Hotel, where the team stayed Friday night. The white 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 had to be parked in the bus lane because it didn’t fit in the parking garage.
After supper, Culp walked back to his truck but realized he was missing his keys. He checked everywhere, tracing his steps back to his hotel room, the restaurant and all around downtown Lincoln. It wasn’t the end of the world, he thought. He'd wait until the next morning and get a set of spare keys.
But when he returned Sunday, his pickup was gone.
“Please let me or the police know if you see it,” he wrote on Twitter.
Culp eventually got word that his truck had been found Monday morning about a mile from the Cornhusker. It appeared whoever took it enjoyed some off-roading.
“Unfortunately, got two flat tires out of it, but I'd rather take that than having a totaled truck,” he said Tuesday in his first interview with reporters since transferring from LSU.
Culp’s season has been smoother. He’s made six of seven field goals and all six extra points. He’s been part of a strong kickoff coverage team, too.
Culp was LSU's starting kicker in 2017 and made 11 of 16 field goals that year. But he didn't attempt a single field goal over the next two seasons.
“Those last two years, really missed being back out on the field,” Culp said. “My whole mindset was to get my degree and then, if opportunity opens, to go and try and pursue another season and be able to kick again, just keep my head down, roll with the punches and wait for another opportunity.”
Culp’s lone miss this year came on a 37-yard attempt in the second quarter against Northwestern. But Culp doesn't dwell on mistakes or missed kicks.
“Personally, I don't look back at certain kicks once they've happened,” he said. “They've already happened. And I look to just get better every day and keep my head downward, regardless of the performance I may have had.”
On 14 kickoffs this year, Culp averages 58 yards per attempt, meaning the football falls on the 7-yard line. Culp ranks ninth in the Big Ten in average yardage per kickoff, but when you look at net average yardage — which factors in the return — he ranks fourth.
Perhaps his best contributions have been on his lofty and distinct “sky right” kickoffs. Culp tries to kick the ball really high toward the opposite sideline, dropping it near the opponent’s 15-yard line.
“It's a shorter field for our coverage unit to go down and cover,” he said. “And then also having enough hang time on the ball to be able to get down there and minimize their return."
Problems can arise when kicking into the wind, Culp said, because the ball takes a lower angle off the foot. So to combat this, Culp turns to this style.
“Pooching it up over into the right — not really worrying about distance — just helps the whole cover unit in the long run,” he said.
Culp hasn’t thought about returning for another season at Nebraska. He could, because of the pandemic, the NCAA has granted all football players an extra year of eligibility. For now he's just focused on preparing for Illinois.
And at least doesn't have to worry about his pickup truck anymore.
