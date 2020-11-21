Controversial Husker fumble not reviewed due to no suitable camera angle, referee says

Nebraska's first offensive play of the game led to some controversy.

Luke McCaffrey took the snap, faked a handoff to Marvin Scott and ran to his left. As he approached the line of scrimmage, he turned and threw to Wan'Dale Robinson, but the ball fell to the turf. Illinois recovered it and the refs ruled it a fumble.

But replays showed it may have been a forward pass, and McCaffrey appeared to be beyond the line of scrimmage when he threw it.

But there was no replay review, and Illinois scored a few plays later.

After the game, head referee John O'Neill released the following statement about the play through a pool reporter:

“When in the open field the quarterback threw a backward pass, I can’t remember who the receiver was. The covering official ruled it a backward pass. The play was reviewable, but we didn’t have a camera with a shot right down the line of scrimmage. The replay official let it stand because there would have been no indisputable evidence."

Check out the video below to see the play. What do you think? Fumble or forward pass?

Photos: Nebraska hosts Illinois

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.