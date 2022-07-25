 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn This Way: Episode 1- Shall we begin the Husker ruckus?

  • Updated
  • 0

Welcome to the first episode of "Corn This Way."

On today's show we look at a busy week ahead for Husker football with Big Ten Conference media days and the start of fall practice. 

During the first segment we look at key dates you need to know this week including what to expect at media days and of course the annual fan day at Memorial Stadium. 

Check out an excellent table setter for Big Ten media days in Sam McKewon's Monday Rewind featuring a chat with BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo. 

On segment two, we feature three key Husker reads from the weekend to get you caught up on Nebraska football developments. 

Tom Shatel looks at the clutch legacy of Scott Frost, Evan Bland details a compressed practice schedule for the Huskers ahead of the season opener in Ireland and Sam McKewon goes through his Big Ten recruiting rankings.

We close the show with with our "What in the H....E...Double Hockey Sticks" segment looking at Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi's perplexing comments about current Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. 

Sam McKewon's recent column explained some of the possible motivations behind Narduzzi's comments.

zlong@owh.com

@ZLong_Omaha

