Corn This Way: Episode 10- Be part of Husker history tonight

On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z looks at the history on the line tonight at Nebraska vs Creighton volleyball. They also play a little know your enemy with Georgia Southern football.
Even as Creighton has been one of the nation’s top programs under coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, they’ve come up short against the Huskers. The Bluejays will look to end that narrative Wednesday.
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
