 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
alert topical

Corn This Way: Episode 14- We vomit 3-5 times per episode

  • Updated
  • 0

On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z discusses the Huskers' new starting quarterback and looks at the Vomits Per Practice metric Nebraska is monitoring on the offensive line. 

Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball.

zlong@owh.com

@ZLong_Omaha

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Husker football roster breakdown: Offense

Husker football roster breakdown: Offense

To preview the 2022 Nebraska football season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Here we highlight the offense.

Watch Now: Related Video

Derwin James is reportedly now the NFL's highest-paid safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert