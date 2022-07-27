Corn This Way: Episode 3- My silence is my opening statement bro

On today's episode of "Corn This Way," we look at a massive NIL deal for a Nebraska volleyball star and take a deep dive into Scott Frost's podium performance at Big Ten media days.
Check out all of our team coverage from Big Ten media days.
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
No. 48 Brant Banks
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
No. 44 Logan Smothers
No. 43 Marcus Washington
No. 42 Jimari Butler
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
No. 38 Ethan Piper
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
No. 34 Alante Brown
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
No. 29 Kevin Williams
No. 28 Brian Buschini
No. 27 Braxton Clark
No. 26 Broc Bando
No. 25 Rahmir Johnson
No. 24 Isaac Gifford
No. 23 Chubba Purdy
No. 22 Marques Buford
No. 21Trent Hixson
No. 20 Bryce Benhart
No. 19 Oliver Martin
No. 18 Nouredin Nouili
No. 17 Tommi Hill
No. 16 Myles Farmer
No. 15 Devin Drew
No. 14 Travis Vokolek
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
Georgia Southern Eagles
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue Boilermakers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!