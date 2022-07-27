 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn This Way: Episode 3- My silence is my opening statement bro

  • Updated
On today's episode of "Corn This Way," we look at a massive NIL deal for a Nebraska volleyball star and take a deep dive into Scott Frost's podium performance at Big Ten media days. 

Read more about Nicklin Hames' NIL deal with Adidas. 

Check out all of our team coverage from Big Ten media days.

zlong@owh.com

@ZLong_Omaha

