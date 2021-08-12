Could every Husker walk-on have tuition covered through an NIL deal?

LINCOLN — A decision made in Provo, Utah, prompts an inevitable question regarding Nebraska’s football program: Does any local business want to underwrite the full tuition for all the Husker walk-ons?

Taking advantage of the new NIL rules, a protein bar company in Provo named Built announced Thursday it will pay the full tuition of 36 BYU walk-ons. That’s a good chunk of change. Roughly $6,000 per player, or $216,000 overall, if BYU tuition numbers listed on various websites are correct.

Built probably gets some good publicity out of the deal, and maybe a few BYU fans eat a Built bar instead of a Clif or KIND bar. But to some degree the deal may be a loss leader.

Would this work at Nebraska?

According to UNL's website, in-state tuition is $7,770, and most NU walk-ons are from Nebraska. But the Huskers have almost twice as many walk-ons as BYU, so the price tag for a business would be closer to $500,000 if you wanted to cover all of them.

Is there a business willing to move that kind of freight? Year after year?