Could Hawaii linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli be a future Husker on 'Declaration Day'?

Standing on a beach with waves crashing behind him, Wynden Ho’ohuli smiles at the four caps resting on his forearms.
Decision time is almost here for the No. 1 prospect in Hawaii for the Class of 2021. And it’s a big enough deal that NBC filmed a 16-second video teaser to promote his moment that it will broadcast live Saturday afternoon.
Nebraska is one of those hats, joining Kansas State, Washington and Utah as finalists hoping to land the 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker and consensus four-star prospect. Should Ho’ohuli choose the Huskers — they are considered the frontrunners by recruiting services — he would become one of the more unlikely additions to a 19-man prep class NU signed last month and the first Husker prep signee from Hawaii in two-plus decades.
“I’m really anxious to tell the world what school I’m going to and just to show why I chose that school and why it was the perfect fit for me and my family,” Ho’ohuli says in the video.
Ho’ohuli is among nine 2021 prospects set to reveal their college choices as part of a two-hour “Declaration Day” special beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. The event replaces the All-American Bowl showcase — canceled by the pandemic — and will also honor the rest of the bowl’s 100 prep All-Americans including Nebraska signees Thomas Fidone (tight end from Council Bluffs Lewis Central) and receiver Kamonte Grimes (receiver from Naples, Florida).
A few other players announcing also have Nebraska among their finalists but will likely sign elsewhere. Four-star defensive end Deonte Anderson (Fort Meade, Florida) has the Huskers in his final six, though he is considered a Mississippi State lean. Four-star defensive back Ceyair Wright (Los Angeles Loyola) lists NU among his last seven, with Southern California and Michigan the teams to beat.
Another former Nebraska priority target, five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis from Miami, will choose between Tennessee and Maryland.
Ho’ohuli would become the Huskers’ second-highest-ranked recruit in their class should he opt "N." Hawaii is one of a handful of states that didn’t play high school football this fall and it may soon cancel the postponed January season, too. As a junior at Mililani High — about 20 miles north of Honolulu — he played inside and outside linebacker as well as some safety.
Mililani coach Rod York said the defender’s football IQ sets him apart. Ho’ohuli seems to know what play is coming before the snap. He’s always around the ball.
“When we needed a pick, a turnover, he’d get the pick,” York said. “When we needed a stop, he’d be the guy to get the tackle for loss. He just made plays at the right time, key times, that allowed us to win games. We didn’t have much of an offense (in 2019), but because of his leadership our defense kept us in a lot of games.
“If he goes to Nebraska, they’re going to get one heck of a player.”
NU still has five openings in the cycle after inking its 19-player class plus graduate-transfer Chris Kolarevic, a linebacker from Northern Iowa. Coach Scott Frost indicated last month he expects to fill at least one spot — and “probably more than that” — before the next signing date that begins Feb. 3.
“Love the group we have,” Frost said on signing day last month. “I don’t expect that we’re done.”
In addition to Kolarevic, the Huskers have already signed three prep linebackers in Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, N.J.) and Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa).
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti recruits Hawaii and has experience in the state as a former lineman at Hawaii and as a high school coach in the early 2000s. He said during a December radio appearance that NU has “some good traction” with 2021 players with Polynesian ties. The school also continues to pursue Las Vegas defensive lineman Tia Savea, who has stayed silent in his process after announcing finalists of Nebraska, Southern California and UCLA. Hawaii native Zhen-Keith Sotelo, a D-lineman, has been another prospect the Huskers recruited.
But the teenager York called a “silent assassin” will have the spotlight Saturday.
“It’s just priceless,” York said. “Wynden makes us all proud. I’m thankful that in COVID time there’s at least a happy story for someone.”