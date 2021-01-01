Could Hawaii linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli be a future Husker on 'Declaration Day'?

A few other players announcing also have Nebraska among their finalists but will likely sign elsewhere. Four-star defensive end Deonte Anderson (Fort Meade, Florida) has the Huskers in his final six, though he is considered a Mississippi State lean. Four-star defensive back Ceyair Wright (Los Angeles Loyola) lists NU among his last seven, with Southern California and Michigan the teams to beat.

Another former Nebraska priority target, five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis from Miami, will choose between Tennessee and Maryland.

Ho’ohuli would become the Huskers’ second-highest-ranked recruit in their class should he opt "N." Hawaii is one of a handful of states that didn’t play high school football this fall and it may soon cancel the postponed January season, too. As a junior at Mililani High — about 20 miles north of Honolulu — he played inside and outside linebacker as well as some safety.

Mililani coach Rod York said the defender’s football IQ sets him apart. Ho’ohuli seems to know what play is coming before the snap. He’s always around the ball.