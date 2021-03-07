Could Husker football benefit from a red-hot Kansas City recruiting scene?

“We have nice new stadiums and nice new weight rooms that the kids want to work in,” Palmer said. “I think it’s a combination, right now, of the talent level being really good, the kids being exposed to a lot of different ventures — 7-on-7 teams, personal trainers — and then these high school coaches working hard to get out there in the college ranks to come back and recruit here.

“You get a disbursement of kids who go to different programs, they get involved differently. It raises their level of competition on Friday nights because they’re playing against other talented kids — they’re not all on the same team. In Kansas City, you’ve got good coaches who are in different schools that have good facilities and a lot of kids out for football.”

Because of that strong prep structure, perhaps it took longer for 7-on-7 to take hold. But it has, with clubs like Epic and Empire. The latter is organized in part by Rose-Ivey, who is also an assistant at Lincoln College Prep High School. Rose-Ivey also keeps a detailed recruiting database, Conley said, that helps prospects get visibility.

Conley’s coach at Pembroke, Sam Knopik, said Kansas City high school coaches were “pretty guarded” and “hesitant” to fully embrace 7-on-7 in the city. They saw it as a shift toward “AAU football.”