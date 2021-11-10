Could Nebraska hire a full-time special teams coordinator? Scott Frost says it's a 'possibility'

Despite having one of the most underperforming special teams units in the nation, Nebraska coach Scott Frost would not commit Wednesday to hiring a dedicated special teams coordinator.

“Potentially,” Frost said.

Currently, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson fills that role. Dawson, who also has some say in the inner workings of the defense, embraced the role after NU’s work with special teams analyst fell flat in 2020. This season, in part thanks to eight missed field goals and an uneven performance from punters William Przystup and Daniel Cerni, Nebraska ranks 125th nationally in special teams efficiency, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

“Mike Dawson has done a great job running special teams — obviously he has people helping him in the building that are helping him in the office with that,” Frost said. “But our special teams are vastly improved. Our specialists — we need to continue to get better in those roles, but our coverage units, when you watch the tape and compare, I’m really happy with the progress we’ve made there. I think that’s — when we put the puzzle together and figure out if that’s a possibility or not. If it is, I would love to.”