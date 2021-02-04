Could the Huskers turn a corner in 2021? Bill Moos thinks so

The fans at NU, he said, have more patience than what he saw at Washington State, his alma mater, after Mike Leach struggled early in his tenure. Former players, Moos said, have to appreciate the magnitude of the rebuild.

“These players who are running to Twitter and social media never had to go through the challenges Scott is going through, trying to rise out of ashes of losing football and a brand being tarnished a bit,” Moos said. “We’re in the position of being the hunter instead of the hunted. That’s not easy for some of these players who never had to do that.

“Some of these guys, Nebraska used to be the preseason pick to win the conference, they’re in the top five nationally. What you had to do then was play your best and maintain it. The challenge here is to try to get there again, and that doesn’t happen overnight.”

Most former players “understand what we’re trying to do.”