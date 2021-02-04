Could the Huskers turn a corner in 2021? Bill Moos thinks so

LINCOLN — After his annual postseason sit-down with Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos anticipates progress in the program will be made at the pace Frost wants his offense to run.
Quickly.
Moos said Wednesday that, despite a tough schedule that includes games against Oklahoma and Ohio State, NU will turn the corner in 2021 because of Frost’s development of the roster, the improved size and strength on the offensive and defensive lines and quarterback Adrian Martinez’s full comfort in Frost’s up-tempo offense.
Moos said NU’s offense purrs best “when we’re trying to put the opponent on their heels.”
“Just comin’ at ‘em, comin’ at ‘em, comin’ at ‘em,” Moos said. “You saw glimpses of that. When you did, it was working. It’s a tempo, it’s a rhythm, it’s here, it’s there. I always thought Luke (McCaffrey) ran that really, really well when he came in. And, my personal feeling is Adrian picked up on it in the latter part of the season, and once he did, with his skillset and his leadership, it really looked good.”
Moos complimented Martinez’s ability to regain his job after a midseason benching in favor of Luke McCaffrey, who was later benched himself for Martinez. McCaffrey transferred from the program Jan. 26
“When he had a chance to come back, he made it happen,” Moos said of Martinez. “To the other quarterback, it looks like ‘hey, I had my run at it, I got benched, now how much am I going to be playing? I dunno.’”
McCaffrey was one of two high-profile players to leave the program in January. Wan’Dale Robinson was the other. Several other reserves, including former captain Kade Warner, left, as well.
“The only true starter was Wan’Dale, and his reasons for leaving were legit,” Moos said of Robinson, who in part left NU because his mother contracted and was hospitalized with COVID.
The transfer portal now has more than 1,800 players in it, Moos said, and will include even more players when the NCAA approves legislation that football players can transfer without sitting out one season.
“The kids want to play, they want to play now, and there isn’t a whole lot of patience in this generation,” Moos said.
But Nebraska is “attractive” to prospects, Moos said, and the transfer portal “won’t hurt us more than anybody else.”
“We just got a premier running back from USC and an exceptional receiver from Montana,” Moos said, referring to Markese Stepp and Samori Toure.
The departures of Robinson and McCaffrey prompted criticism from fans and, in some cases, former Husker players. Moos was asked directly about the criticism from both groups.
The fans at NU, he said, have more patience than what he saw at Washington State, his alma mater, after Mike Leach struggled early in his tenure. Former players, Moos said, have to appreciate the magnitude of the rebuild.
“These players who are running to Twitter and social media never had to go through the challenges Scott is going through, trying to rise out of ashes of losing football and a brand being tarnished a bit,” Moos said. “We’re in the position of being the hunter instead of the hunted. That’s not easy for some of these players who never had to do that.
“Some of these guys, Nebraska used to be the preseason pick to win the conference, they’re in the top five nationally. What you had to do then was play your best and maintain it. The challenge here is to try to get there again, and that doesn’t happen overnight.”
Most former players “understand what we’re trying to do.”
Frost’s rebuild the Nebraska program, Moos said, is similar to the work Barry Alvarez had to do at Wisconsin — where the Badgers went 1-10, 5-6 and 5-6 in Alvarez’s first three years before finishing 10-1-1 and winning the Rose Bowl in year four — and the work Leach, hired by Moos, had to do at Washington State, where after a 12-25 record in Leach’s first three seasons, the Cougars averaged nine wins their next four years.
NU is 12-20 since Frost’s arrival.
“It never was going to happen overnight, it wasn’t going to happen over two nights, it was going to look better over three nights and it should look really good on the fourth night,” Moos said.
Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Matt Lubick, offensive coordinator and wide receivers
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks
Ryan Held, running backs and recruiting coordinator
Greg Austin, offensive line and run game coordinator
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Tony Tuioti, defensive line
Mike Dawson, outside linebackers
Barrett Ruud, inside linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
