Court ruling: Big Ten must disclose additional documents in next 10 days

The Big Ten must disclose additional information related to its decision to postpone fall sports and do so in the next 10 days, the Lancaster County District Court ruled Wednesday.

The order comes less than a week after eight Nebraska football players sued the league on multiple counts for its decision to push back fall sports. The Big Ten must produce all documents reflecting whether an official vote was taken on the decision, including the official tally but not including how individual members voted. It must also reveal in full its governing documents and bylaws — it submitted 13 pages of bylaws to the court last week but redacted more than 11 full pages.

“The court’s order recognizes the time-sensitive nature of the lawsuit,” said Mike Flood, the lead attorney for NU players, in a statement.

The typical timeline for discovery in Nebraska is 45 days. Between NU players filing their lawsuit Aug. 27 and the Sept. 12 deadline, the Big Ten will be compelled to disclose documents within 16 days. Players’ argument to speed up the process is based on the idea that the decision to postpone wrongfully interferes with their business expectations to build their person brand and potentially profit from their name, image and likeness within a fall college season.