 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton Prep's AJ Collins will walk on at Nebraska
0 comments
top story
RECRUITING

Creighton Prep's AJ Collins will walk on at Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}
AJ Collins

Creighton Prep's AJ Collins has announced that he will walk on at Nebraska.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Less than 24 hours after a playoff win against Millard North, Omaha Creighton Prep senior AJ Collins ended his recruitment. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back announced he would join Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class.

"Coaches that played a big part of my life when it comes to football all played at Nebraska. Coach (Tim) Johnk, Abdul Muhammed and Steve Warren all were influences on my decision," Collins said. "Staying close to home is another factor, and it has always been a dream to play for Nebraska."

Collins will join a familiar face at Nebraska. Prep senior tight end AJ Rollins committed to Nebraska as a scholarship player in late August.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"AJ and I have always played sports together since the first grade," Collins said. "It was my goal to play with him in college if possible and something we have talked about." ​

Collins chose Nebraska over scholarship offers from Division II Quincy University, NAIA schools Mt. Marty and Morningside. He becomes the third known commitment in NU's 2021 walk-on class, joining Ord kicker Kelen Meyer and Ashland-Greenwood running back Mathew Schuster.

Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert