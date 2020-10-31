Creighton Prep's AJ Collins will walk on at Nebraska

Less than 24 hours after a playoff win against Millard North, Omaha Creighton Prep senior AJ Collins ended his recruitment. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back announced he would join Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class.

"Coaches that played a big part of my life when it comes to football all played at Nebraska. Coach (Tim) Johnk, Abdul Muhammed and Steve Warren all were influences on my decision," Collins said. "Staying close to home is another factor, and it has always been a dream to play for Nebraska."

Collins will join a familiar face at Nebraska. Prep senior tight end AJ Rollins committed to Nebraska as a scholarship player in late August.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"AJ and I have always played sports together since the first grade," Collins said. "It was my goal to play with him in college if possible and something we have talked about." ​

Collins chose Nebraska over scholarship offers from Division II Quincy University, NAIA schools Mt. Marty and Morningside. He becomes the third known commitment in NU's 2021 walk-on class, joining Ord kicker Kelen Meyer and Ashland-Greenwood running back Mathew Schuster.

Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.