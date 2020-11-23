 Skip to main content
Creighton Prep's Alex Bullock will walk on at Nebraska
RECRUITING

Alex Bullock

Creighton Prep's Alex Bullock has committed to walk on at Nebraska.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska added yet another walk-on football target Monday evening as standout Creighton Prep athlete Alex Bullock committed to the Huskers.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Bullock capped a sparkling prep career with 56 catches for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns as a wide receiver. He also intercepted five passes, made 35 tackles and broke up eight passes as the Junior Jays reached the Class A quarterfinals and finished 6-3.

Bullock isn’t rated by recruiting services, though the 2021 prospect received attention from multiple schools. South Dakota State has offered a scholarship while FBS programs like Northern Illinois and Washington State had been in touch. Nebraska offered him a walk-on spot in late September.

Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

