Creighton Prep's Alex Bullock will walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska added yet another walk-on football target Monday evening as standout Creighton Prep athlete Alex Bullock committed to the Huskers.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Bullock capped a sparkling prep career with 56 catches for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns as a wide receiver. He also intercepted five passes, made 35 tackles and broke up eight passes as the Junior Jays reached the Class A quarterfinals and finished 6-3.
Bullock isn’t rated by recruiting services, though the 2021 prospect received attention from multiple schools. South Dakota State has offered a scholarship while FBS programs like Northern Illinois and Washington State had been in touch. Nebraska offered him a walk-on spot in late September.