D-line coach Tony Duioti expects 'a lot' of snaps for Jordon Riley against Minnesota

Nebraska’s best two-game stretch defending the run in recent memory comes with even better news for the final leg of the season. One of its best run stoppers is now healthy enough for a more prominent role.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said on the Husker Sports Network on Thursday that touted junior-college addition Jordon Riley is rounding into form after a knee injury in late October derailed what had been a strong training camp. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from North Carolina has played in five games this year and recorded one tackle.

The Huskers expect “a lot” of snaps for Riley against a run-heavy Minnesota team Saturday.

“Just now I’m starting to see him be able to get his twitch back,” Tuioti said. “He doesn’t have the knee brace anymore. He’s starting to look like the guy that I saw in training camp that, to me was going to be a guy that was going to have a really, really good season for us.”

Another nose tackle, junior Damion Daniels, has also enjoyed a strong season after the 6-3, 335-pound lineman did a “tremendous” job getting his body in shape in the offseason. Daniels played a personal-best 44 snaps against Iowa two weeks ago.