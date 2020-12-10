D-line coach Tony Tuioti expects 'a lot' of snaps for Jordon Riley against Minnesota

Nebraska’s best two-game stretch defending the run in recent years comes with even better news for the final leg of the season. One of its best run stoppers is healthy enough for a more prominent role.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Thursday on the Husker Sports Network that touted junior college addition Jordon Riley is rounding into form after a knee injury in late October derailed what had been a strong training camp. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Riley, from North Carolina, has played five games this year and recorded one tackle.

The Huskers expect “a lot” of snaps for Riley against a run-heavy Minnesota team Saturday.

“Just now I’m starting to see him be able to get his twitch back,” Tuioti said. “He doesn’t have the knee brace anymore. He’s starting to look like the guy that I saw in training camp that, to me, was going to be a guy that was going to have a really, really good season for us.”

Another nose tackle, junior Damion Daniels, also has enjoyed a strong season as the 6-3, 335-pound lineman did a “tremendous” job to get in shape in the offseason. Daniels played a personal-best 44 snaps against Iowa two weeks ago.