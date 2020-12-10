D-line coach Tony Tuioti expects 'a lot' of snaps for Jordon Riley against Minnesota

Nebraska’s best two-game stretch defending the run in recent years comes with even better news for the final leg of the season. One of its best run stoppers is healthy enough for a more prominent role.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Thursday on the Husker Sports Network that touted junior college addition Jordon Riley is rounding into form after a knee injury in late October derailed what had been a strong training camp. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Riley, from North Carolina, has played five games this year and recorded one tackle.
The Huskers expect “a lot” of snaps for Riley against a run-heavy Minnesota team Saturday.
“Just now I’m starting to see him be able to get his twitch back,” Tuioti said. “He doesn’t have the knee brace anymore. He’s starting to look like the guy that I saw in training camp that, to me, was going to be a guy that was going to have a really, really good season for us.”
Another nose tackle, junior Damion Daniels, also has enjoyed a strong season as the 6-3, 335-pound lineman did a “tremendous” job to get in shape in the offseason. Daniels played a personal-best 44 snaps against Iowa two weeks ago.
Tuioti said Daniels is in a “great place right now, mentality-wise.” Whereas in the past NU put him in only for early downs in its base defense, now he is able to play in any package at any time.
“I’m just so proud of him and all the hard work he’s put into his craft,” Tuioti said.
The coach also praised sophomore Casey Rogers and redshirt freshman Ty Robinson for their recent progress. Others, like junior Keem Green, are “slowly getting there,” showing flashes in practice and games.
Robinson, in particular, has the approach of a perfectionist, Tuioti said.
“When he makes mistakes, sometimes he holds on to them a little bit too long,” Tuioti said. “That just tells me the type of mindset he has.”
Minnesota calls back memories of a game Nebraska is not very proud of from last season, Tuioti said, when the Gophers gashed the Blackshirts for 322 yards on 49 carries (6.57 per attempt) in a 34-7 win. The focus for the line Saturday will be Minnesota junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, whose 31 carries per game lead the nation.
Unlike what happened in 2019, Nebraska will need to stay disciplined in its gaps and send the ball carrier toward other tacklers, the coach said.
“Minnesota, they do what they do,” Tuioti said. “They line up big people, they run downhill, they’ll try to stress you on the edges. And Ibrahim does a great job of taking it to the edges. He does a great job of sticking his foot in the ground and running downhill.
“What we’ve done the last two weeks, it’s great. But it’s a whole new game, it’s a life of its own when we play against Minnesota this week.”
Nebraska, which recently added a pair of defensive linemen to its 2021 class in Jailen Weaver of Antioch, California, and Ru’Quan Buckley of Wyoming, Michigan, is most likely not done bringing in front-seven defenders.
Among those NU continues to pursue in the cycle are D-lineman Zhen-Keith Sotelo and inside linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli — both from Hawaii — and Las Vegas lineman Tia Savea. All three are of Polynesian descent, a demographic the Huskers have repeatedly struck out in luring away from the western part of the country. Savea included NU among his three finalists earlier this week.
“I think we have some good traction with some of the kids,” Tuioti said. “Hopefully when it comes to signing day (Dec. 16), we’ll be able to have some that will be a part of our program.”
Nebraska football's 2020 senior class
Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said on the radio that touted juco addition Jordon Riley is rounding into form after a knee injury.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.