D-lineman Jordon Riley enters transfer portal after two seasons with Huskers

The offseason roster churn continued for Nebraska on Friday with the departure of a veteran defender.

Defensive lineman Jordon Riley has entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere after two years in Lincoln.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder served mostly as a reserve in the line rotation, making eight tackles in 17 career games. He was limited by a knee injury in 2020, and saw 63 total snaps last fall. His college career also included stops at North Carolina and Garden City C.C. in Kansas.

Riley becomes the ninth Husker to transfer out since November and the sixth defender, joining linebackers Will Honas, Wynden Ho’ohuli and Jackson Hannah and defensive backs Malik Williams and Nadab Joseph.

Meanwhile Nebraska welcomed nine new transfers to campus this month with a 10th arriving in May (kicker Timmy Bleekrode of Furman) and an 11th committed to joining this summer (running back Deondre Jackson of Texas A&M).