D-lineman Keem Green enters transfer portal after two seasons with Huskers

A reserve Nebraska defensive lineman has entered the transfer portal, marking the Huskers' first non-senior departure since the end of the 2020 season.

Junior Keem Green is in the portal, The World-Herald confirmed Wednesday. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder from Sumter, South Carolina, appeared in five games and made three tackles this year, though his snaps tapered off as the fall went along.

Green arrived Lincoln after the start of fall camp in 2019 as he finalized academic credits. Though his recruitment came with much fanfare — multiple SEC powers pursued him, as did Texas Tech and others — his Nebraska career ends unceremoniously after eight games and four total stops.

He had previously dominated for two seasons at Highland (Kansas) Community College.

Green — who openly talked about his dream of playing in the South — has two seasons to play two.