Data shows Nebraska's defense missed departed Huskers like JoJo Domann

LINCOLN — He could be responsible for a big play — or go bust with a gamble that hurt his team.

Either way, JoJo Domann was a wild card in Nebraska’s defense for the last three seasons, and consistently good for a tackle for loss, pass deflection that blew up an opponent’s drive. On Tuesday, he made the Indianapolis Colts’ roster as an undrafted free agent.

Three days before that, his presence was a bit missed in Nebraska’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern.

Out of 85 snaps against the Wildcats, nickels Isaac Gifford (33) and Chris Kolarevic (16) combined to play 49 of those snaps, and neither scored particularly well, according to Pro Football Focus, in an area where Domann often did well. Tackling.

Among 20 players tracked by PFF, an analytics site that examines each play for college football programs, Gifford and Kolarevic finished 16th and 17th in tackling, head of Nick Henrich, Nash Hutmacher and Omar Brown. Northwestern routinely sought to put Nebraska’s nickels in tough spots by deploying a back in the flat and a receiver or tight end crossing over at the second level. Where Domann could excel in anticipating when to play in coverage and when to attack the moving quarterback, Gifford and Kolarevic are still learning.

“With JoJo, it was a little easier to call his number sometimes,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “With a new guy, maybe you do it, maybe you don’t put that heat on ‘em right away. Maybe we’ve got to get them a little bit more involved. With JoJo, it was pretty easy to call his number. He made a lot of things happen. He did. Sometimes it cost us, sometimes he made a big play, but he made a lot of things happen. And those guys will get there.”

Gifford, Chinander said, had some “nice solo tackles” and played well in coverage.

“Chris did a nice job coming in to spell him,” Chinander said. Javin Wright, the third nickel, appeared only on special teams.

Nebraska starting inside linebackers, Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, were taxed by Northwestern’s style of offense. The Wildcats, over 85 plays, jammed a ton of looks at both, requiring them to play both the power run and the playaction pass with levels of receivers.

While Henrich played 76 snaps and Reimer played 72, both missed key portions of the game with minor injuries. Eteva Mauga-Clements (13 snaps) and Ernest Hausmann (nine) struggled at times to fill in.

“It looks a little different when those guys aren’t in there,” Chinander said of Reimer and Henrich. “...If the awkward happens, or the unusual happens, they don’t flinch. But, in this game, next guy has to be ready. You have to prepare, every single day, like you’re the next guy up.”

Along the interior defensive line, Nebraska used a rotation of five players. Ty Robinson played 71 snaps, followed by Colton Feist (63), Hutmacher (26) Devin Drew (25) and Stephon Wynn (20). Though Drew just arrived on campus in mid-August, he was slotted for 20 snaps against the Wildcats.

Reviewing the film, Chinander said Drew and Wynn will play more this week.