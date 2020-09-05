Davis twins, Compton, Carter among Huskers making NFL rosters

Former Nebraska defensive tackles Carlos and Khalil Davis were drafted into the NFL on the same day in April. Now, they've each made their first 53-man NFL rosters.

Carlos (with the Steelers) and Khalil (with the Buccaneers) survived the final, tough cut one week before the NFL season begins. NFL rosters are notoriously hard to make, and it can often take multiple years for late-round Draft picks to break through. The Davis Twins did so on their first try.

More Husker NFL roster notes:

» Given that the Jaguars — clearly playing for the future — cut starting running back Leonard Fournette, former Husker running back Devine Ozigbo should be in line to make the 53-man roster, though there was no official word by Saturday afternoon.

» Darrion Daniels, signed as a free agent by the 49ers, was among the last cuts by the team.

» Will Compton will play his eighth NFL season with one of his former teams, the Tennessee Titans. Compton, who hosts a popular show on The Barstool Sports Network, will be reunited with his podcast co-host, Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and joins one of the Super Bowl favorites from the AFC.